Home News Every year in the world about 9 million people die as a result of the effects of pollution.
News

Every year in the world about 9 million people die as a result of the effects of pollution.

by admin
Every year in the world about 9 million people die as a result of the effects of pollution.

This was revealed by the participants in the second and last day of the I International Meeting on Health and Environmental Diseases, held on Thursday in Barcelona. Cognitive damage can also be generated.

DIARIO DEL HUILA, ENVIRONMENT

Analyzing the main causes of death of the world population and the characteristics of the environment in which they occur were the objectives of the second day of the I International Meeting on Environmental Health and Diseases.

In the meeting, conclusions were reached such as that exposure to pollution during the first year of life and childhood affects different traits of intelligence, performance and cognition, while in adults it favors the development of diseases such as COPD, asthma , allergies, tumors or alterations in the endocrine system.

All this worries the experts because the results are very significant; 9 million people have died from the effects of air pollution.

Specialists have met for the first time to monitor this problem and the conclusion they have reached is that environmental factors may be the cause of approximately 35% of all deaths that occur each year in the world.

In addition to the diseases already mentioned, the society of specialists has indicated that pathologies such as cardiovascular such as stroke, brain, lung or bladder cancer and problems in the endocrine system (metabolic disruptions), can be derived from air pollution and climate change. so abrupt that they are facing all the countries of the world.

One of the biggest concerns of experts is that environmental pollution is going much faster than medicine and treatment technology is advancing.

See also  EU plans April 1 summit with China | Morning Post

Juan Antonio Ortega, coordinator of the Pediatric Environmental Health Unit (PEHSU) of the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital in Murcia, who has more than 20 years of experience, warned that “it is no longer strange that parents ask what habits they should follow to protect your children. Now, what is needed is to translate what is already known into clinical practice and it will be necessary to create specific units, which are currently very rare in Spanish healthcare. Our challenge is not to humanize medicine, but to renaturalize it.”

It must be remembered that people usually stay indoors more than 80% of the time. Spaces that range from homes, through schools, hospitals and the offices themselves. It is for this reason that the air quality factor takes on maximum importance, especially in the work spaces where most of the day is occupied.

According to some studies, the main sources of pollution are industries, heating or combustion in kitchens.

You may also like

Alternative routes are missing

Energetic vitality gains the world-the world welcomes the...

Protest in La Calera for toll road affected...

Carlos Velandia, the former ELN commander who bets...

Tighten the strings of safety and welcome the...

What is death and where do we go...

The fight for the mayoralty of Dosquebradas is...

‘Magdalena Land of Farmers’ in municipalities of the...

How is the construction of the Western Regiotram...

Aída Victoria Merlano responds to the alleged link...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy