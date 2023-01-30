This was revealed by the participants in the second and last day of the I International Meeting on Health and Environmental Diseases, held on Thursday in Barcelona. Cognitive damage can also be generated.

Analyzing the main causes of death of the world population and the characteristics of the environment in which they occur were the objectives of the second day of the I International Meeting on Environmental Health and Diseases.

In the meeting, conclusions were reached such as that exposure to pollution during the first year of life and childhood affects different traits of intelligence, performance and cognition, while in adults it favors the development of diseases such as COPD, asthma , allergies, tumors or alterations in the endocrine system.

All this worries the experts because the results are very significant; 9 million people have died from the effects of air pollution.

Specialists have met for the first time to monitor this problem and the conclusion they have reached is that environmental factors may be the cause of approximately 35% of all deaths that occur each year in the world.

In addition to the diseases already mentioned, the society of specialists has indicated that pathologies such as cardiovascular such as stroke, brain, lung or bladder cancer and problems in the endocrine system (metabolic disruptions), can be derived from air pollution and climate change. so abrupt that they are facing all the countries of the world.

One of the biggest concerns of experts is that environmental pollution is going much faster than medicine and treatment technology is advancing.

Juan Antonio Ortega, coordinator of the Pediatric Environmental Health Unit (PEHSU) of the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital in Murcia, who has more than 20 years of experience, warned that “it is no longer strange that parents ask what habits they should follow to protect your children. Now, what is needed is to translate what is already known into clinical practice and it will be necessary to create specific units, which are currently very rare in Spanish healthcare. Our challenge is not to humanize medicine, but to renaturalize it.”

It must be remembered that people usually stay indoors more than 80% of the time. Spaces that range from homes, through schools, hospitals and the offices themselves. It is for this reason that the air quality factor takes on maximum importance, especially in the work spaces where most of the day is occupied.

According to some studies, the main sources of pollution are industries, heating or combustion in kitchens.