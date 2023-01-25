The Sanxingdui New Year Ceremony was restarted after 3 years, the Xincheng-Kunming Line ushered in the first Spring Festival travel, and the country’s first “Fu” cultural theme block was unveiled in Fuzhou, Fujian… The new year is here, and the taste of the year is strong.

The Spring Festival is a blood memory engraved in the bones of Chinese people. The New Year is the most important “sense of ritual” for Chinese people. It is a review and summary of a year’s hard work, and it is a blessing and hope for a better future. In the Chinese New Year of the Year of the Rabbit, how can we taste a different flavor of the New Year?

The taste of the year carries the auspiciousness of folk customs. A few days ago, the official website of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced the list of 2023 national “village evening” demonstration sites, and a total of 74 event sites were selected. The prosperous “village evening” combines many interesting and highly participatory annual custom activities, contributing folk wisdom and celebration. Making steamed buns, pasting New Year pictures, singing folk songs; clanging drums, leaping lion dances, and cheerful Yangko, from south to north, from west to east, there are many activities that inherit the customs and exaggerate the taste of the New Year. They stick to the “root” and “soul” of traditional year customs, and incorporate the “shape” and “spirit” of the characteristics of the times. They gather popularity and people’s hearts, and stimulate people’s cultural resonance and emotional resonance.

The taste of the new year is full of anticipation and joy of traveling. Airports and stations are crowded, and it is hard to find a room in B&Bs and hotels. People’s enthusiasm for travel is unprecedentedly high. Travel confidence has recovered and cultural tourism consumption has picked up. This year’s Spring Festival holiday has become the most anticipated tourist holiday since the epidemic. The cultural tourism industry has gone through a difficult time and is ushering in a critical window of strong recovery. According to platform data, travel orders such as accommodation, scenic spots, and transportation during the Spring Festival holiday have ushered in an astonishing increase. Returning home for reunion and leisure and vacation are the two key words.

The warmth of family flows in the taste of the year. The small video of going home has exploded on social networks, from toddlers to faltering old people, screaming, laughing and tearing, making countless people on the other side of the screen empathize with them. Going to and embracing each other is ordinary happiness and joy, and it is also the meaning that the Spring Festival bestows on home. Whether it is close at hand or thousands of miles away, the bags we pack are also full of longing for our family members. The oil in the pot is already bubbling, and the crowds of people on the street have boiled the taste of the year again. When returning home, the wanderer’s face was reddened by the wisps and wisps of fireworks. As the folk song says: We will all meet in the end, at a certain corner of the city, at sunset, in a certain window screen under the lights of thousands of houses.

There are many bumps in the years, and the good things come as promised. The Lunar New Year comes in a lively atmosphere, amid rising fireworks, and amidst beautiful expectations and blessings. Missing never stops, reunion moment, we wait for you to go home, we go home together.

May every year always be happy and every year be successful!