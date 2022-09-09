Inauguration of the fourth edition of the Forest Fair and Festival, flanked this year by the 17th episode of “Arte in Fiera”, which offers an exhibition dedicated to Augusto Murer

LONGARONE. The activity of Longarone Fiere restarts with the exhibition dedicated to the forest, but also to art, with a tribute to Augusto Murer. The fourth edition of the Forest Fair and Festival was inaugurated today, Friday 9 September, accompanied this year by the 17th episode of “Arte in Fiera”.

In the pavilions of the Palafiere forest machinery, many thematic tables and conferences and many works of art. “Despite all the difficulties”, comments the president Gian Angelo Bellati, “we are here with the fourth edition of a review born after Vaia to solicit a joint effort of reasoning on forest policies with the active support of the European Union, the Region, the Province and all the actors of the territory “.

The wood supply chain

During the inaugural event, the critical issues to be resolved in the forest sector were highlighted, which are the subject of debate at the numerous conferences of the fair. «We are sorry», states the general manager of Veneto Agriculture, Nicola Dell’Acqua, «that the Veneto forest system has not been able to deal with the management of the post-Vaia sector as a supply chain. We were in fact forced, at the time, to export our wood because it was not possible to work it in our territory. An alarm bell that made us think, for this reason we are working to improve the situation with the support of all the organizations present here at the fair. We cannot be only suppliers of raw material without processing it: we must keep the fruits of the mountain in the mountains ».

The need to form a wood supply chain, with its important economic repercussions, at the center of the intervention of the President of the Province Roberto Padrin, who invites us not to waste any more time, also because another problem looms: the advance of the bark beetle.

A space for art

This year there is also plenty of space for Art at the fair with many exhibitors and a special exhibition for the 100th anniversary of the birth of Augusto Murer with several of his works on display. «We are back in a great way after two years of stopping the events in attendance», explains the curator of Arte in Fiera Franco Fonzo, «with many artists from all over Italy and also a representation from Austria. This year, then, there is a great exhibition by Augusto Murer, thanks to the collaboration with the Falcade museum, with various works of his most mature phase between wood and bronze works and more. We can admire his attention to social issues, such as the Marcinelle mining disaster. It is a tribute to a great artist, a pearl of the Dolomites that has international fame but is not adequately known locally ». The fair also opens today and tomorrow with continuous hours from 9 to 19.