Everyone pulls together

Everyone pulls together

On World MS Day, a nationwide awareness campaign on posters, videos and radio spots, on websites and in social media draws attention to the concerns of people with MS. The aim of the campaign will be to join forces to break down barriers and identify ways to forge links between people with MS, researchers and MS societies. The connecting symbol is a rope that people pull together. In the multimedia campaign, the DMSG also presents positive examples that are intended to help MS sufferers to seize their opportunities and eliminate prejudices.

