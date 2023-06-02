Everyone speaks about safety and everyone will respond to emergencies—the “Safety Production Month” activity in the field of housing and urban-rural construction in Luohe City will be launched in 2023_Luohe Municipal People’s Government

Everyone speaks about safety and everyone responds to emergencies——The “Safety Production Month” activity in the field of housing and urban-rural construction in Luohe City will be launched in 2023

On the morning of June 1, the launching ceremony of the 2023 Luohe City Housing and Urban-Rural Construction “Safety Production Month” event was held in Hongfeng Square, Shali River Scenic Area. Guo Pingyu, deputy secretary of the party group and deputy director of the Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau, Sun Feng, member of the Party Committee and deputy director of the Municipal Emergency Management Bureau, and Yang Zhiting and Gu Qinghong, four-level investigators of the Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau attended the ceremony. Jiang Yinzhang, Director of the Municipal House Expropriation Affairs Center presided over the ceremony.

The main and in-charge comrades of the housing construction departments of each county (functional area), the main responsible comrades of the various departments of the Municipal Housing and Urban-r A total of more than 480 people in charge of enterprises, municipal enterprises, and property enterprises attended the launching ceremony.

At the launching ceremony, Guo Pingyu made arrangements for the “Safety Production Month” activities in the city’s housing and urban-rural construction field, mobilized all units to closely focus on the theme of “everyone talks about safety and everyone meets emergency”, and quickly set off the “Safety Production Month” in the field of housing construction The upsurge of activities has created a safe, orderly and harmonious development environment for the city’s economy.

In order to carry out the “safety production month” activities in the field of housing and urban-rural construction in the city, Guo Pingyu proposedfiveSide opinion:

The first is to strengthen ideological understanding and strengthen the bottom line thinking of safe production.It is necessary to attach great importance to safety production work, build a solid bottom-line thinking of safety production, and always tighten the string of “the responsibility for safety production is heavier than Mount Tai”. Firmly establish the safety development concept of “people first, life first”, strictly implement the requirements of “three managements and three musts”, achieve the combination of dynamic inspection and establishment of rules and regulations, overall promotion and key breakthroughs, and ensure safe production in the field of housing construction Push the work to a new level and create favorable environmental conditions for the high-quality development of the city’s housing construction industry.

The second is to strengthen work measures and consolidate the responsibility for safe production.It is necessary to take the “safe production month activity” as an opportunity to strengthen multiple special actions such as housing construction and municipal infrastructure projects, farm house construction, hidden danger investigation and rectification of self-built houses, comprehensive management of fire safety in property communities, and flood control during flood seasons, and do a good job in housing construction. Focus on the investigation of potential safety hazards in key time periods and key areas of the field, do a good job in the implementation of safety production measures, and consolidate the excellent situation for the development of safety production.

The third is to strengthen system construction and establish and improve long-term mechanisms.It is necessary to resolutely implement the safety production work system, actively implement the safety management system into the actual operation in the on-site operation, and make sure that there are orders and prohibitions. It is necessary to organize special inspections on the implementation of the enterprise safety system, make every effort to maintain the authority of the safety system, and create a strong atmosphere of system supremacy and precise implementation.

The fourth is to strengthen the rectification of hidden dangers and effectively build a solid line of defense.It is necessary to insist on looking inward, to find out the difference by benchmarking, to carry out multi-level and all-round safety production inspection activities, to establish a rectification list for the safety found out, to clarify the rectification measures, responsible units and time limits for rectification, so as to achieve wall chart operations and account advancement ; It is necessary to implement the problem cancellation system, ensure that one problem is rectified and one problem is canceled, so that the problem will not be relaxed, the effect will not be stopped, and the goal will not be withdrawn, and the rectification will be resolute to the end. In the process of rectification and reform, we will refrain from formalism and achieve pragmatic rectification, so as to provide a better security environment for the smooth progress of various tasks.

The fifth is to strengthen publicity and guidance to create a strong security atmosphere.We must attach great importance to the “Safety Production Month” activities, take the “Safety Production Month” activities as an important carrier to promote the year with the month, combine the actual work, carefully organize and implement scientifically, and guide the entire industry to effectively form “safety is the life of the enterprise, and safety is the life of the enterprise”. The consensus of “maximum benefit” must not go through the motions and engage in formalism, so as to ensure that every activity can achieve real results. Through the effective implementation of the “Safety Production Month” activities, a strong atmosphere for safe development should be created to promote the continuous improvement of the industry’s safety mechanism, the implementation of safety measures in place, and the safety education deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

At the ceremony, representatives of Luohe Municipal Construction Group Co., Ltd., Henan Changhao Architectural Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd., Luohe Branch of Henan Jianye Property Management Co., Ltd. and other enterprise representatives made speeches respectively, expressing that they must actively implement the main responsibility of the enterprise’s safety production, Improve the implementation of various security systems to ensure the overall safety and stability of the housing construction sector.

Finally, Guo Pingyu officially announced that the 2023 Luohe City Housing and Urban-Rural Construction Safety Production Month activities will be officially launched. All participants participated in the “Safety Production Month” signing activity.

More than 60 publicity boards were also placed at the event site to publicize safety production knowledge to the masses, and achieved good results.