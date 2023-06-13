“Everyone talks about safety, everyone knows how to respond” special lecture on fire safety knowledge- Chinadaily.com

June this year is the 22nd “safety production month” in the country. In order to effectively strengthen the safety awareness of all cadres and workers, and improve everyone’s ability to deal with emergencies. On June 12, the Cinda Kangqiao Construction Project of the Central China Branch of the Fourth Company of China Construction Second Engineering Bureau organized a special lecture on fire safety knowledge of “everyone pays attention to safety, everyone knows emergency”.

This event invited Mr. Chen Si from the Provincial Fire Protection Association to give a lecture. Teacher Wang started from the current government fire protection work guidelines and key points, the three-level fire prevention responsibility system for unit fire protection, the recent case analysis of typical fire accidents in China and Henan, the implementation of unit emergency plans, self-rescue in sudden fire accidents, identification, use and maintenance of common fire fighting equipment Training and explanations were carried out in six aspects, focusing on the basic methods of fighting various fires in life and self-escape, and conducted on-site operation demonstrations on the correct use of common fire-fighting equipment such as fire extinguishers. The whole lecture was rich in content and in various forms, and everyone experienced a unique fire safety and emergency knowledge class.

After the lecture, the project sent cooling oil, Huoxiangzhengqi water and other heatstroke prevention and cooling items to the representatives of frontline workers. The project department also adjusted the on-site operation time in summer, increased the frequency of water sprinkling to reduce temperature and dust, and reduced the impact of high temperature and heat radiation on workers , to effectively protect the worker’s work safety and health.

This training has enabled project employees and front-line workers to have a deeper understanding of fire safety knowledge and prevention, effectively enhanced the fire safety awareness of cadres and workers, and improved the ability to prevent fire accidents. In the next step, the Cinda Kangqiao Construction Project will continue to strengthen the safety production education of the project, taking knowledge lectures, fire drills and other activities as opportunities to guide everyone to truly understand the awareness of safety production in their minds and hearts. (Photo courtesy of Lv Longfei and Li Xin)

