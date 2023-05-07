Home » Everyone’s Metro – La Hora newspaper
Everyone’s Metro – La Hora newspaper

Kleber Mantilla Cisneros

A real latent danger is the levels of unemployment and labor informality that deserve reflections in political and government circles without delay. A plan and concrete decisions are needed to solve the reality of young people who graduate from universities. Several labor reforms have been thrown in the trash without penalty or glory but it is time for a national consensus to implement public policies consistent with the needs of our youth.

Artificial intelligence and robotics modify several productive sectors progressively but they are aspects that go unnoticed. No substantial changes are introduced in Ecuadorian labor legislation. Remuneration per hour worked is still pending. All the dynamics of public procurement require professionalism and technology that is no more than an academic debate. It can’t be that state online platforms are outdated or down for days and weeks. However, after the pandemic, a strengthening and implementation of a planned cybernetics is required to improve the quality of work both in the countryside and in the cities.

What happens with the Quito Metro is an example of improvisation, lack of technology and engineering, in a fundamental urban service that can suffer cyberattacks at any time. For this reason, qualified personnel and transparency in the hiring and selection of officials are required. A call adjusted to new employment canons and under the concept of expansion of the city. Undoubtedly, it is necessary to eliminate obstacles and barriers that stem from the politicking and demagogy of the authorities on duty. The mobility system has to adapt soon in terms of cybersecurity and urban planning along with supply bus routes, car parks and the reoccupation of territories that are still on hold.

The colonial town has heritage buildings that are completely forgotten. Likewise, some central properties of the IESS (Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security) are abandoned. In this situation, the Municipality of Quito should implement territorial occupation projects in the fields of art and culture. Museums and galleries could also be implemented under the city. What would expand the road infrastructure to new forms of tourism and daily life of citizens. The Quito Metro is a service and a patrimonial asset that belongs to all of us.

