UDINE. A fund to support local people who find themselves in situations of fragility and vulnerability.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Friuli Foundation and the Caritas of the Archdiocese of Udine and the Diocese of Concordia Pordenone, together with the prefectures of Udine and Pordenone, was signed on the morning of Wednesday 30 November and presented in the Boardroom of the Udine prefecture in the role of facilitators, for the establishment of a fund to support local people who find themselves in situations of fragility and vulnerability.

Thanks to the protocol, the Friuli Foundation, in collaboration with Intesa Sanpaolo, will make available a sum of 300 thousand euros destined for the disbursement of contributions in favor of those families residing in the two provinces which, due to the recent generalized increase in prices, able to cope with the primary needs of life.

In addition to the prefect of Udine, Massimo Marchesiello, the press conference was attended by the prefect of Pordenone, Domenico Lione, the president of the Friuli Foundation, Giuseppe Morandini, and the directors of the diocesan Caritas of Udine and Concordia Pordenone, don Luigi Gloazzo and Andrea Barachino.

Satisfaction with the launch of the project was expressed by the prefect of Udine: «A protocol born because there was an urgent need, on which we had already started a discussion table with consumer associations and with some local realities, including entrepreneurial ones. The emergency exists and the intervention that the Foundation has granted us through the management of Caritas is more appropriate than ever. The interesting thing, and very important for us, is that this involvement extends to two neighboring provinces because Caritas and the Foundation have a very strong bond in the area, and this is also thanks to Intesa San Paolo. An emergency on which we have been working for some time, but this is an excellent encouragement: we start now because there is an availability of 300,000 euros which will be co-managed by the two Caritas organizations in the two territories, then from there we will start other rounds of dedicated discussions with consumer associations and with the involvement of the Region and service management bodies in order to identify preferential rates and spread the installments that cannot possibly be paid”.

A project considered essential by Don Luigi Gloazzo, director of the diocesan Caritas of Udine, who nevertheless does not forget to take an alarming picture of the poverty emergency in Friuli: «Poverty is spreading, both relative because there are more and more people and families who are unable to manage their own family life with their salaries, and the absolute one where there are families and people who even lack essential goods. The expensive bills have had a profound effect on this state of difficulty because they are the ones that have the greatest impact on the family budget. Agreements such as the one signed between the Friuli Foundation, Caritas and the prefectures of Udine and Pordenone help a great deal, but they always represent a provisional response because when a crisis continues and even spans several years, we risk no longer being able to help people not to fall into poverty. We always hope that there are remedies that affect the causes, so first of all it is desirable that there is less and less speculation».