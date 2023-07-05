Everything for the cow: Volunteers toiled on the Feichtaualm

One of the many mountain forest projects of the Austrian Alpine Association (ÖAV) recently took place on the Feichtaualm in the Kalkalpen National Park. The grazing areas for around 88 cattle are blocked there by fallen trees. 14 volunteers recently made a clean sweep of the grazing cattle.

The Feichtau Alm is at 1360 meters. Grazing has been severely impacted by fallen trees. The cattle can no longer reach entire sections of meadow. If nothing is done now, the cut-off pastures will soon become completely forested.

The obstacles should be removed so that the alpine pastures can be used to their full extent again. This requires many strong hands and a great deal of endurance. 14 volunteers from all over Austria and Germany came together and pitched in. The most important work consisted of removing the branches and trunks of the fallen trees. The large trunks are processed with chainsaws and pruning shears and then cleared away from the alpine pastures by the helpers.

New water troughs are being built for the exposed areas so that the cattle can drink enough in the reclaimed meadows. Logs of spruce, weighing two tons, are hollowed out and debarked, all with old hand tools such as Dexel and debarker. Around 500 sweaty hours were worked during the mountain forest week. “It is a strong growing together that develops here at work among the participants,” says Siegfried Ellmauer, head of the mountain forest project Feichtaualm. The hardship pays off. Once the pastures have been cleared, large groups of curious cows trott up and are happy about the juicy grasses and herbs they have recovered.

90 percent of the forest around the Feichtaualm consists of native mountain spruces, which have a hard time enduring the warmer temperatures – a paradise for the bark beetle. “75 percent of the national park is a strict nature protection zone, but the preservation of the surrounding mountain meadows and alpine pastures is just as important – to protect the birds and biodiversity,” says national park director Josef Forstinger.

