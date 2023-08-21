“Everything had been coordinated by Juan Manuel Santos”: Uribe on Odebrecht

In the video published on his networks, Uribe speaks of the former Minister of Transportation Andrés Uriel Gallego, who was responsible for awarding “the contracts for the Ruta del Sol”, which Aval and Odebrecht won at the time, pointing out to the former Vice Minister Gabriel García of having was the one who received “a bribe”.

“Our vice-minister Gabriel García received a bribe, it became known seven years later. We had chosen him on the recommendation of the Cartagena Chamber of Commerce and he belonged to a family of superior moral and ethical values. I located him in Madrid, he denied him and soon after he was in jail ”said the former president.

Even worse, Uribe assures that just like Óscar Iván Zuluaga, Santos would have received money from Odebrecht in his presidential campaign. “Let’s remember, when Santos lost the first round, his congressmen demanded money from him and he promised to deliver that money ‘to oil’ his caciques and voters, so they won the second round,” were the words of the former president.

Santos’ response to the Odebrecht issue

A couple of days ago it was news in Colombia the fine received by Grupo Aval and its subsidiary Corficolombiana for violating the law on corrupt practices abroadin the midst of the investigation that was being carried out against him for alleged irregularities in the process of obtaining contracts for the construction of Ruta del Sol. While Aval was fined 40 million dollars by the Department of Justice and the Commission of Bolsa y Valores, Corficolombiana had a sanction of USD 20 million.

Beyond the fine itself, all this left a series of clues that would increase the responsibilities in the Odebrecht case, especially with regard to the corruption that led to the payment of bribes and other irregularities on the Ruta del Sol Those tracks appeared in the deferred prosecution agreement reached between Corficolombiana and the United States justice system.

The document in question mentions several characters, leaving on the table a mysterious “Colombian official number 3”, who could become a senior official of the then government of Juan Manuel Santosto whom Corficolombiana would have paid a bribe of 3.4 million dollars in 2014.

One of the theories that arose in the midst of all this came from the director of Revista Semana, Vicky Dávila, who said that a source had told her “that former President Juan Manuel Santos is the ‘Colombian Official 3’ that appears mentioned in the document of the agreement related to a bribe of 3.4 million dollars from the multinational”.

