“Everything is there”: audios held by the DEA reveal Alberto Fujimori’s privileges in prison

“Everything is there”: audios held by the DEA reveal Alberto Fujimori’s privileges in prison

The transcripts also involve Keiko Fujimori, who is being investigated for alleged money laundering in Peru.

A new scandal affects the Fujimori family in Peru after the disclosure of some audio files held by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) that were sent to the Andean Public Ministry, who he in turn leaked them to the local press.

The former secretary general of the Fuerza Popular party, Joaquín Ramírez, was recorded talking with a former DEA collaborator, Jesús Vásquez, about former president Alberto Fujimori, and his daughter, former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori.

According to the transcripts, sent by the US Justice to the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office, Ramírez told Vásquez that he had become the trusted man of both Keiko and her father.

In the conversation, he explained that the former president has a series of benefits in the Barbadillo prisonlocated within the Directorate of Special Operations (Diroes) of the district of Ate, in the province of Lima.

“He has a phone, a computer, everything is there”affirmed the ex-secretary general of the Fujimori party in the reproduction broadcast by the Latina Noticias channel.

In addition, he reported that the former president (1990-2000) invited him to a grill. «He prepares them [y también] He paints some very beautiful pictures,” he added.

Fujimori is serving a 25-year sentence for crimes against humanity in Barbadillo.

Presumed laundering of Keiko

Ramírez also revealed that the former candidate spent 16 million dollars in the 2011 presidential campaign, but she declared to the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) that she obtained 6.3 million dollars.

Keiko Fujimori, who is prohibited from leaving Peru, is accused of the alleged crimes of organized crime, money laundering, obstruction of justice and false statement. The Public Ministry requests 30 years in prison for her.

