Everything is too big for them

This government of the Historic Pact has everything too big for them. Even the glasses worn by the Peace Commissioner. What happened over the weekend when it was announced that for the first time in 20 years the ICFES would not carry out its tests on the agreed date because the cables or the platforms got stuck due to ignorance, it is already common to all the president’s public officials down.

Serious disappointment, very serious, for the Minister of Education, so highly recommended, so discreet and so well placed in her professorial air. And not to mention such Total Peace. That if she was big for them, for ambitious, for clueless or for posudos.

They wanted to do it with each other, believing that by changing the labels of bandits to all of them equally, they could set up a racket to forgive, forget, and compensate those who stopped waging war and forgot about crime as a tool for life.

Total failure. They got into it like crazy Chila, with the eleven gowns, four petticoats, and five bras that she wore. And a serious, very serious disappointment for Chancellor Leyva, who, like a guardian angel, guarded, armed and tried to put peace, war, Mordizco, the Elenos and the gulf in the same jar, even if whoever appeared putting his hand in was the Commissioner .

But it was also great, and very great, for them to try to convert the religion of Hildebrando and his daughter Irene with the energy transition into a legal norm and a perennial statute.

They have Ecopetrol on the verge of losing billions of pesos of its share capital on the stock market, wind energy producers picking up their junk in La Guajira for not knowing how to talk to the Wayú and the country wondering if in 2024 the rationing.

And, as sectarian stubbornness plays hand in hand with the ignorance of those who pose as wise, they insist on leaving us without gas and oil, even if they bring us unassailable famines and insane setbacks. What a disappointment! Everything was great!

