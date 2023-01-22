From January 24 to 26, the 35th edition of Colombiatex de las Américas 2023 will take place at the Plaza Mayor convention center in Medellín, the most important event of the country’s textile-clothing industry, which will promote business, relationships and knowledge of the actors of this commercial sector.

This year more than 12,000 international buyers are expected from the United States, Panama, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico and Venezuela. At the national level, due to its textile-clothing vocation, the participation of Antioquia, Cundinamarca, Valle del Cauca, Norte de Santander and Risaralda stands out.

The fair will have more than 500 exhibitors, who will show attendees the best proposals in technology, sustainability and innovation in the textile industry to generate new business opportunities.

In this 35th edition, Inexmoda points to “Circular Consciousness” to encourage the use of materials of natural origin that return to the earth and, in this way, make fashion an industry that reflects on caring for the planet. International studies such as the McKinsey & Company report “Scaling textile recycling in Europe: creating value from waste” estimate that the recycling rate in this industry would increase to 80% by 2030 and thus the production of new garments from of residues would vary between 18% and 26%.

“Without a doubt, a very important opportunity for entrepreneurs and businessmen to market their products, build relationships and alliances. Additionally, this event has a very positive economic impact, we estimate 85% in hotel occupancy and an economic benefit that will impact from the taxi driver, to restaurants and entertainment,” said the Secretary of Economic Development, Mauricio Valencia.

According to data from the Tourist Intelligence System, the past editions left an expense of 139 and 494 dollars per day by national and foreign tourists. In 2023, expenses of close to 7.8 million dollars are expected.

The Ministry of Economic Development is committed to the relationship, marketing and visibility of companies that are accompanied by business strengthening programs. On this occasion, four businessmen who have integrated these programs will be in the Green Pavilion and the Great Hall.

For its part, the Medellín Post-Secondary Education Agency (Sapiencia) will connect academia and the fashion industry through the Knowledge Pavilion. For the third consecutive year, this space will have 11 speakers, including the director of Xpand Group, Camilo Orozco; the creative director of Smeralda, Sara Ospina, and the co-founder of Bohío Playa, Daniel Cañaverales, experts in sector analysis of the fashion system, communities for profitable growth, macro trends: from ideation to monetization, among others.

All programming is available HERE.

It may also interest you: These are the deadlines to declare and pay taxes in 2023 in Colombia