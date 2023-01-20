Home News Everything ready for the launch of the Santa Marta 2023 carnival
News

Everything ready for the launch of the Santa Marta 2023 carnival

by admin
Everything ready for the launch of the Santa Marta 2023 carnival
´For the preservation of our traditions´ is the slogan defined so that, from now on, cultural managers, artists and creators work for a folkloric and cultural event at the level of the inhabitants of Santa Marta.

The programming of this festivity, typical of Santa Marta, begins this January 20, at 6 in the afternoon, in the half cake of the Megalibrary 500 Years, where the official launch of the Carnival of Santa Marta 2023 will be made and likewise, the imposition of bands to the different popular queens and kings momos.

Read also: Grand Parade of Children’s Alligators 2023

Citizens will be able to know the programming of the activities to be developed in Pescaíto, Gaira, Bonda, Mamatoco and the south of Santa Marta.

See also  Cortomuso Festival kicks off in Livorno from 20 to 29 August

You may also like

Uncontrollable situation of insecurity in the Granada neighborhood...

Colombia wants to convene a summit of finance...

Rains generated emergencies again in Neiva

Be amazed by the Chinese attractions and the...

Shakira chooses Bella Dose’s choreography for her song...

The Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress...

A man trapped after the collapse of a...

Petro would listen to the request of Aída...

Towards a new goal, Fenji set off again!...

‘Get on the bus’, the new Sergio Luis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy