´For the preservation of our traditions´ is the slogan defined so that, from now on, cultural managers, artists and creators work for a folkloric and cultural event at the level of the inhabitants of Santa Marta.

The programming of this festivity, typical of Santa Marta, begins this January 20, at 6 in the afternoon, in the half cake of the Megalibrary 500 Years, where the official launch of the Carnival of Santa Marta 2023 will be made and likewise, the imposition of bands to the different popular queens and kings momos.

Citizens will be able to know the programming of the activities to be developed in Pescaíto, Gaira, Bonda, Mamatoco and the south of Santa Marta.