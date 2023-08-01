Everything should be fixed in August

For yesterday morning, a sit-in and protest day was scheduled in front of the Police Clinic, which had been convened by the Health Oversight Office of the National Police – Regional No. 3 Risaralda, with which it was intended according to the invitation letter: “to publicize and demonstrate the poor care that is being provided with the health services at the head of the outgoing regional head of Health Insurance No. 3, Major Hellen Johanna Jiménez, who includes Norte del Valle, Quindío, Risaralda and Caldas”.

The oversight denounces that during the management carried out by this major there was no good care, nor continuity for the treatments, which puts the life and physical and mental integrity of all users and their beneficiaries at risk.

“We, as oversight, accompany the Reserve personnel. In this case, the issue of the pharmacy was added, because the earrings had not been delivered since July 4 and people got tired of asking for control medications apart from other failures within the clinic and one as a defender of Human Rights accompanies them,” Espinosa explained.

This situation already had a precedent in March of this year. Health users demonstrated with the closure of the road at the entrance to the airport.

But before such a sit-in took place outside the aforementioned health service, the Oversight coordinator, Mr. Jair Espinosa, was summoned by the directives to a meeting in which there was an agreement plan and signed minutes. The appointment was joined via video call by the legal representative at the national level of the pharmacy, whose provider is Éticos Serrano, which according to the information offered by the internet belongs to the Char group.

“I had to go to Bogotá for a meeting with the director of Health, because the Health Ombudsman here has never wanted to receive me and always comes up with excuses that a meeting is missing in the Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Justice. I told her everything, that even the oldest had sued me for libel and slander, when I have proof of what I am saying and that is why the transfer was given, “concluded the veedor. If the Oversight is not fulfilled, he will have no choice but to sit-in at the clinic in front of Expofuturo.

Given

The agreements that the directives and providers must comply with the users were left for August 4 to be up to date in the dispensing and the 8 more personnel for reference and counter-reference of medicines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

