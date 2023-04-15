everything that collides with the exception of the presumptive prescription

Lawyer Gamma sued Tizio, Caio and Sempronio, as heirs of Beta, before the Court of Rome, asking for their sentence – each pro rata hereditary – to pay the professional fees accrued for the work performed in favor of their assignor case in relation to the activities of forced execution of a sentence, including assistance in cases of 1st and 2nd degree originating from the opposition to the precept.

The defendants appeared pleading the presumptive (three-year) statute of limitations of the claimed credit, the non-existence of the mandate to litigate in relation to the activity carried out by the plaintiff after the death of the deceased, as well as the groundlessness of the claim brought in the an and in the quantum .

The Court rejected the application and compensated the costs of the litigation. Gamma appealed and the Rome Court of Appeal rejected it, confirming the contested ruling.

Against the appeal sentence The lawyer proposes an appeal in cassation, entrusted to three reasons.

The appellant complains, pursuant to theart. 360 c.p.c., comma 1, n. 3the violation and false application of the artt. 112, 115, 116 c.p.c. and of the art. 2956 and 2957 cc, as well as, pursuant to art. 360 cpc, paragraph 1, n. 5, the omitted assessment of a determining circumstance, for having the Court of merit erroneously deemed extinguished, by presumptive prescription, the right to remuneration for the activity carried out prior to the death of the assignor, despite said heirs having contested the extent of the sum claimed by the professional.

The Supreme Court, civil section II, with theordinance 17 March 2023, n. 7793 (text at the bottom) agrees with the complaint: the same defendants have argued that the plaintiff’s claim is groundless with regard to the quantum debeatur, “given the excessive unjustified request compared to the actual services provided”. They denied the entitlement to compensation also due to the fact that, having the appellant declared herself anti-State in the proceedings representing the deceased, the right to payment of the entitlements would have fallen on the counterparties in the proceedings.

Observe the SC how the described procedural behaviors were “completely neglected (or at least diminished in their objective value) by the trial judge, so that the generic statement on the non-finability of mandatory deductions regarding the failed repayment of the debt does not give rise to a factual assessment, unimpeachable in terms of legitimacy, in when it is not adequately motivated, suitable and coherent” (Cass. Section 6-2, order n. 18631 of 06/30/2021; Section 2, sentence n. 22118 of 10/16/2006; Section 1, sentence n. 2648 of 03/13/1987) . And the procedural facts not valued by the appeal judge integrate the condition regulated by art. 2959 of the Civil Code under the profile of the an and of the quantum.

As regards the an, the admission in court of the failure to extinguish the obligation, which pursuant to theart. 2959 c.c. prevents the acceptance of the objection of presumptive limitation, is recognizable “even in the event that the debtor pleads that someone else is the subject required to perform” (Cass. Section 2, sentence n. 25838 of 10/14/2019; Cass. Section 1, order n. 17595 of 06/28/2019). The denial of the existence of the credit prevents the use of the presumptive prescription exception, this defense being incompatible with the rationale of the institution, based on the presumption that, once the period of time predetermined by the legislator has elapsed, the debt has been paid.

In terms of quantum, the exception of presumptive prescription “is incompatible with any behavior of the debtor which entails, even implicitly, the admission in court that the obligation has not been extinguished”. This condition occurs not only when the debtor disputes the AN of the credit claim, but also when he disputes the quantum of the claim brought against him (Cass. Section 6-2, order n. 15303 of 06/05/2019; Section 2, order n. 30058 of 12/14/2017; Section L, sentence n. 12771 of 07/23/2012; Section 2, sentence n. 14927 of 06/21/2010; Section L, sentence n. 3105 of 03/03/2001).

The appellant also complains, pursuant to art. 360 cpc, paragraph 1, n. 3, the violation or false application of the articles 112 and 100 cpc as well as articles 2956 and 2959 of the Civil Code, for having the Territorial Court excluded the admissibility of the exceptions of presumptive limitation only for the period of time relating to the activity carried out after the death of the deceased, deeming that this limitation operated, however, for the activity carried out in the period preceding the death, although the heirs had never deducted the payment of the professional service.

This censure is also founded, as the claimed credit has a unitary consistency. Thus, against a single mandatory relationship, continued after the death of the assisted party in application of the principle of ultra-activity of the defense mandate (Cass. Section 5, order n. 8037 of 03/23/2021; Section L, order n 24845 of 09/10/2018; Section 3, order no. 20840 of 21/08/2018; Section L, sentence no. 710 of 18/01/2016; Section U, sentence no. 15295 of 04/04/2018 07/2014), the separation of the effects of the admission of the non-payment of the debt does not correspond to the nature of the claimed credit. The fact that the client’s heirs ruled out that the fee was due, since the claim was extinguished with the principal’s death, is not compatible with the opposition of the presumptive limitation period (which is based on the presumption of payment).

In conclusion, the first and second grounds of appeal must be accepted while the third (for an examination of which reference is made to the complete text of the ruling) is absorbed.

The contested sentence is quashed with referral to the Court of Appeal of Rome, in a different composition, which will also have to provide for the ruling on the costs of the cassation proceedings.

Civil cassation, ordinance n. 7793/2023

