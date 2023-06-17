Everything was known! The photos that show that Karol G and Feid are boyfriends

Feid is one of the most important artists in the Colombian music scene, today, he is one of the most important reggaeton players globally. His talent has been promoted song after song and his fans go crazy with his staging, for his part, Karol G is one of the most important Latin artists in the world, the paisa artist has conquered the music scene with style, talent and personality.

In the last weeks their names have been related, because according to unofficial versions, both artists would have a loving relationship.

In addition, Karol G’s ex-partner, Anuel AA, has sent various hints to the alleged couple of artists. From songs, tweets, messages on t-shirts and banners, the Puerto Rican exudes venom on the paisa singer’s new partner.

However, despite all the indications, there was no official statement by the Colombian artists, nor any reliable proof of their love relationship. Well, this Friday, June 16, the long-awaited demonstration of their courtship was made public.