Home » Everything was known! The photos that show that Karol G and Feid are boyfriends
News

Everything was known! The photos that show that Karol G and Feid are boyfriends

by admin
Everything was known! The photos that show that Karol G and Feid are boyfriends

Feid is one of the most important artists in the Colombian music scene, today, he is one of the most important reggaeton players globally. His talent has been promoted song after song and his fans go crazy with his staging, for his part, Karol G is one of the most important Latin artists in the world, the paisa artist has conquered the music scene with style, talent and personality.

In the last weeks their names have been related, because according to unofficial versions, both artists would have a loving relationship.

In addition, Karol G’s ex-partner, Anuel AA, has sent various hints to the alleged couple of artists. From songs, tweets, messages on t-shirts and banners, the Puerto Rican exudes venom on the paisa singer’s new partner.

However, despite all the indications, there was no official statement by the Colombian artists, nor any reliable proof of their love relationship. Well, this Friday, June 16, the long-awaited demonstration of their courtship was made public.

See also  Catania, the Academy of Fine Arts inaugurates the new headquarters with Silvana Sciarra

You may also like

Bella Montoya dies a week after ‘reviving’ during...

Reporter’s Notes: China’s Desertification Control Program Helps Nigeria...

the official trailer of the comedy by and...

Jhon Puertas and Cristian Jaramillo, want to reach...

Hot air from the Sahara to Italy, peaks...

There is mist in my heart – breaking...

Mayor inspects the work of the November 11...

The precipitation in Guangdong tends to weaken from...

The Asolo Art Film Festival awards “FORMIDABILE BOCCIONI”...

better mobilization of domestic resources funds public services

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy