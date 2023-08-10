Breastfeeding is the closest bond between mother and child, added to the fact that it is the source of food with benefits in the short and medium term.

It has antibodies that protect against diseases such as diarrhea, allergies, asthma and respiratory infections; reduces the risk of malnutrition; decreases from 1.5 to 5 times the probability of sudden death; it contains the necessary nutrients for its optimal growth; it is easy to digest; favors emotional and intellectual development and prevents future mental health problems.

Breast milk is unique and brings endless benefits for the physical and cognitive development of the baby and the mother in the postpartum period. Although breastfeeding is a natural process, it can also be challenging for some mothers and their children. The ideal is to seek the right support, either from health professionals or support groups, as this can make a difference in the experience and in the health and well-being of both.

Every year, the first week of August marks Breastfeeding Week, from the 1st to the 7th of the month, a date that seeks to raise awareness and stimulate action on issues related to breastfeeding. Next, we tell you everything you need to know about breastfeeding, food for defenses and the love between mother and child.

THREE MYTHS ABOUT BREASTFEEDING

Does breastfeeding hurt? “No, breastfeeding doesn’t hurt, if it’s done correctly. If breastfeeding hurts, it may be indicative of a problem with the baby’s position or attachment to the breast. With the help of a lactation professional, these issues can be resolved.” Breast milk is not enough to feed the baby “In most cases, breast milk provides all the nutrients a baby needs during its first months of life. However, if there are concerns about milk production, it is essential to seek guidance from a healthcare professional.” Only mothers with large breasts can successfully breastfeed “Breast size does not determine the ability to breastfeed. Milk production depends more on adequate stimulation and demand from the baby than on breast size.

THE MOST FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Sara Paola Carrillo, a specialist in gynecology and a master’s degree in Maternal Fetal Medicine and Public Health, clarifies frequently asked questions about this topic and its importance.

How long should breastfeeding last?

As recommended by the WHO, breastfeeding should be exclusive for six months and with adequate complementary feeding for up to two years or more. There is no specific ceiling to say that breastfeeding should be stopped at two years of age, this should be a process for each baby and each mother.

What should a mom do if she makes little breast milk?

“A postpartum woman who feels that she is producing little milk should trust her lactating ability and insist on breastfeeding. The first mistake is contemplating the possibility of giving formula thinking that the baby is hungry. Milk is produced according to the needs of the newborn, and one must persist in trying to breastfeed properly, hydrate adequately, have an adequate technique and it is very important to seek advice on breastfeeding from specialized people”.

What happens to children and mothers when the recommended age for breastfeeding is exceeded?

The effects vary: some mothers may choose to extend breastfeeding due to its nutritional and emotional benefits, as long as both are comfortable with it. However, it is key that, as the child grows, breastfeeding is complemented by a balanced diet appropriate to their developing needs.

EXPERT RECOMMENDATIONS

Avoid smoking during pregnancy and lactation to reduce the risk of complications in your baby. Always wash your hands before breastfeeding the baby. Breastfeed the baby happily and this will increase your milk supply. Make sure you eat healthy and drink plenty of water. Provide breastfeeding without schedules, on free demand with break times of a maximum of three hours. Always expel the baby after each milk intake.