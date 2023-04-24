everything you need to know — idealista/news

If you are working in the tourist rental sectoras manager or owner of a holiday home, it is logical and understandable to try to defend yourself from any source of concern e want to avoid problems with guests, neighbors, damaged or missing items inside the house and other unwanted situations. For this reason, the owners and managers of accommodation facilities establish the vacation rental rules to be respected. A real regulation with instructions and restrictions for the guests.

Each manager or owner chooses the manner and tone he wants to use, but there are some important aspects not to be overlooked at the time we are drafting this document. In this article, we will provide you with a facsimile of regulation for your holiday home, with the rules that cannot be missing, we will explain theimportance of this document e how to add it on the main booking platforms such as Booking.com, Airbnb, Rentalia, etc.

Download the facsimile regulation for your holiday home for free.

How are the rules of the holiday home drawn up?

Even if you would not know it, guests are the first to be grateful when they are informed about conditionsi requirements not rules of their stay at your holiday home.

make the pleasant and safe stay it is one of the most important parts of a trip, on both sides (manager or owner and traveller).

Thus, it is one of your duties and it is in your best interest to give a series of guarantees so that the experience is positive from all points of view.

In the regulation of your holiday home, it is fundamental clarify the important aspects and the rules of your accommodation for avoid misunderstandings or misunderstandings with your guests.

Show transparency is always the best way to build trustfor this, from the very beginning of the process of drafting your rules, it must be clear to which audience you ask to find out if you will have to use a more or less colloquial language, avoiding technicalities and going to the point.

The house rules are an additional communication tool with the customer. So let’s think about the type of guest that we will receive: couples, groups of friends, families, digital nomads… and also atuse what they can do.

Let’s imagine having to establish with the guest a ban on organizing parties and events in the structure, but we want to say it in the friendliest way possible.

Here are some ideas on how to write text:

Example 1: our accommodations are designed to let you enjoy a few days of nature, tourism and relaxation, for this reason parties are not allowed.

Example 2: we work so that you can enjoy your stay in our apartment to the fullest and we would like it to be a team effort, therefore we will thank you if you do not organize parties and events during your stay.

Example 3: Parties are not allowed, but we understand you want to have some fun. For this reason we recommend the “name of the bar” bar, where if you go in our name, you will get a 5% discount.

This third option requires that, in addition to declaring what can’t be done, you give them aalternative.

What information should it contain?

To get started, you can use a standard settlement modelbut there are two things you should always keep in mind:

The normative on tourist rentals in your area or municipality

on tourist rentals in your area or municipality The importance of personalizing this document according to the limitations e specific characteristics of the tourist accommodation in question

of the tourist accommodation in question The Required Information requests from online booking platforms (OTAs).

Ad exampleif you manage 20 apartments, maybe only 3 of them have one hot tub on the terracetherefore for these apartments the service must be specified and regulated in the regulation of the holiday home.

We advise you to always indicate:

Hours of use

How to turn it on or off

Brief care instructions: for example, how to cover it after use, if necessary.

These rules can be critical to making guests aware from the responsibility which involves booking the property and to ensure that they are comfortable in the accommodation.

Many online booking platforms, such as Airbnbthey attribute great importance to this information, so you’ll want to include at least:

1. General Rules

A summary of basic information, the maximum number of people admitted, check-in and check-out times and the possibility of extending them.

2. Noise

Hours in which guests must not disturb the neighbors: if in your community of neighbors are not defined, you will have to comply with what the law on noise says. It’s always good that they keep that in mind.

3. Security: windows, doors and emergency phones

As the host, you know the area where the tourist accommodation is located. Therefore, it is interesting that you give some safety tips, as well as remember some basic things.

Do not leave the windows open when leaving the accommodation, or always keep an eye on the fire if there is a fireplace, can be tips to be detailed in this section.

Also, you should indicate the emergency telephone number, in case a delicate situation arises.

4. Pets

If there are no pet issues, except for the number, weight, or certain types of pets, make it very explicit so you don’t get any surprises later.

5. Tobacco

It is necessary to specify whether smoking is allowed or not. And if so, where: on a balcony, in the yard, away from the children’s area?

6. Parking

Use these rules to advise him on the best way to use the car. Tell them if there are parking spaces, whether they are free or paid, whether they are public or private, whether they are covered or not, whether they can take as many cars as they want or not.

7. Jacuzzi/pool

Always explain how it is to be used and when it is available. Try to clarify questions such as: does it need to be booked, how hot is it or if it is shared with other guests.

8. Barbecue/fireplace

He clearly explains how to start the fire, how to put it out and at what time, so as to avoid future problems.

9. Damage and breakdowns

An accident can happen to anyone, but what to do when something gets damaged is what you should discuss with them. Knowing the consequences, such as not refunding a deposit or paying damages, will help them pay more attention.

10. Respect for the rules

In this final section it is interesting to remind once again the importance of respecting everything that has been described above and how to proceed if not.

Examples of vacation rental rules

As we have explained, each tourist accommodation is different and therefore must have its own personalized rules.

It is also true that there are a number of rules that could be applied to all accommodation facilitieswhich we can call “General rules”such as local regulations, specific requirements, etc.

And other rules that we can define “Specific Rules”which they must be adapted to the particularities of the structure for which we are writing the regulation.

Below, a brief list to help you establish the basic rules of your tourist accommodationwhich you can use in your direct bookings but also in portals such as Airbnb, Booking, Rentalia and many others.

Check-in: check-in is from 13:00. If you arrive earlier, you can leave your luggage and use the common area of ​​the vacation rental, but you won’t be able to enter inside.

check-in is from 13:00. If you arrive earlier, you can leave your luggage and use the common area of ​​the vacation rental, but you won’t be able to enter inside. Check-out: check-out is expected by 11:00. If you need to postpone the check-out, ask the owner of the vacation rental to consult the conditions.

check-out is expected by 11:00. If you need to postpone the check-out, ask the owner of the vacation rental to consult the conditions. Pets: pets are not allowed in the vacation rental.

pets are not allowed in the vacation rental. Smoke: smoking is prohibited inside the house. If you wish to smoke, it is possible to do so outside, but please remember to throw your unlit cigarettes in the appropriate containers.

smoking is prohibited inside the house. If you wish to smoke, it is possible to do so outside, but please remember to throw your unlit cigarettes in the appropriate containers. Guests: the number of guests cannot exceed the one indicated in the reservation. If you need to add a guest, ask the owner of the vacation rental to consult the conditions.

the number of guests cannot exceed the one indicated in the reservation. If you need to add a guest, ask the owner of the vacation rental to consult the conditions. Noises: respect the neighbors and other guests of the vacation rental by preventing excessive noise.

respect the neighbors and other guests of the vacation rental by preventing excessive noise. Cleaning : we kindly ask you to leave the holiday home as clean and tidy as you found it. Otherwise, if you wish, you can pay an extra cost for final cleaning.

: we kindly ask you to leave the holiday home as clean and tidy as you found it. Otherwise, if you wish, you can pay an extra cost for final cleaning. Danni: you are responsible for any damage or broken items. In this case, the traveler must bear the cost of the repair.

you are responsible for any damage or broken items. In this case, the traveler must bear the cost of the repair. Kitchen : You can use the kitchen and all its utensils to prepare your meals.

: You can use the kitchen and all its utensils to prepare your meals. Waste sorting: kindly follow the instructions for separate waste collection that you find inside the accommodation.

How to add vacation rental rules on Airbnb

Some of the rules you establish for your accommodation can be synchronized directly from management software you use.

Especially if it’s a all-in-one managementwhich allows you to check all content of your ads inside it, such as photos, descriptions, services, and precisely, the regulation of the holiday home.

For example, from AvaiBook you can select whether or not you allow parties and events, smoking inside the accommodation, or whether or not children are allowed.

As for the platform of Airbnbthe best way to establish the rules of your vacation rental is:

Go to section Manage Ad and choose the one you want to set the rules for

and choose the one you want to set the rules for Choose at the top Booking preferences

You will find here the House Rules and the button that allows you Modify

and the button that allows you You write all the rules you have prepared for your accommodation to the minimum details.

What happens if someone breaks the house rules on Airbnb?

It is not something frequent, but it can happen that you have the bad luck that one of your guests breaks the rules of the vacation rental you have established.

Certainly the first thing to do is contact Airbnb to make a report. You can do it from the section Service center of their platform, and you will have to explain in detail what happened so that they can give you the best solution.

Is important that under no circumstances be you a cancel the reservation as a first step, nor expel the guest, because in this way there is the risk that Airbnb you penalize yourself and take the side of the host.

Another fundamental aspect is have evidence of what happened, so you can present them to Airbnb when you contact their support.

Normally, once this is done, the platform will give you permission to cancel the reservationalready from a conscious point of view, and you will be able to evict the guest without risking being fined.

Not sure where to start?

Download the facsimile regulation for your holiday home for free.