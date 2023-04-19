Home » EVG warning strike on Friday: Regional traffic in central Germany is also affected
For high-traffic A rail replacement service is planned for the route, as Dietrich further announced. This applies to the following routes in Saxony-Anhalt: from Halle in the direction of Merseburg and Weißenfels, from Halle to Lutherstadt Eisleben, from Magdeburg to Halberstadt and from Magdeburg to Haldensleben. However, not all stops on the respective route could be served, says Dietrich. The buses could not guarantee the train cycle either.

In Thuringia, Dietrich informs that a bus will drive as an Abellio replacement on the Erfurt, Weimar and Gotha route.

VMT: Local transport delays

The VMT also expects restrictions. Head of department Alexander Marx-Herrmann told MDR AKTUELL that although mainly long-distance connections would be affected, experience has shown that there could also be delays in regional transport as a result. The bus companies are currently still planning a rail replacement service, but it is not possible to say in advance exactly where a bus will be on the road on Friday, explains Marx-Herrmann.

Verdi-Warning strikes at airports: 100,000 passengers affected

The Verdi union has meanwhile called on employees in the aviation security area, in passenger, personnel and goods control and in service areas at Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart airports to go on a warning strike for Thursday and Friday.

