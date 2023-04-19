EVG warning strike on Friday: Regional traffic in central Germany is also affected

For high-traffic A rail replacement service is planned for the route, as Dietrich further announced. This applies to the following routes in Saxony-Anhalt: from Halle in the direction of Merseburg and Weißenfels, from Halle to Lutherstadt Eisleben, from Magdeburg to Halberstadt and from Magdeburg to Haldensleben. However, not all stops on the respective route could be served, says Dietrich. The buses could not guarantee the train cycle either.

In Thuringia, Dietrich informs that a bus will drive as an Abellio replacement on the Erfurt, Weimar and Gotha route.