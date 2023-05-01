Evo Morales rules out malignant tumor after undergoing prostate surgery

Former President Evo Morales said on Sunday that he underwent surgery in Bolivia for a prostate problem but assured that the tests ruled out a malignant tumor.

The former Bolivian ruler (2006-2019) said that he was admitted to a Bolivian hospital at the end of March due to a discomfort in the prostate.

He underwent biopsy studies, but the results concluded that there was nothing “malignant and they operated on me,” said Morales, 63, in an interview on the radio station of the Kawsachun Coca coca growers of the Bolivian Chapare (center).

Evo Morales in Caracas

As he explained, Nicolás Maduro’s “personal” contacted him while he was convalescing, after which he traveled to Caracas last week.

There he underwent new check-ups. The “doctors said that my heart looked like that of a 15-year-old boy,” Morales joked, adding that he returned “happy” to Bolivia.

Morales and his entourage manage his health very discreetly.

In July 2018, Morales underwent surgery in La Paz for a tumor, without revealing what type or in what part of the body. In April 2017, a benign nodule in his throat was removed in Cuba.

He has also undergone knee surgery twice for problems arising from his love of soccer.

The former president is the leader of the government party Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) and maintains strong differences with the administration of his dolphin, President Luis Arce. He has not confirmed whether he will be a candidate in the upcoming 2025 presidential election.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!