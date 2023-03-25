Climate change creates conditions for rapid change in plants and animals, so today we can observe how evolution takes place in a live broadcast, says Thor Hanson, biologist and author of a book about how the climate crisis changes the behavior and appearance of species.

According to him, the response of species is important because it tells us a lot about the future. “What’s more, their stories can influence our response—we’re just another species dealing with the same challenges as every other creature on the planet,” adds Hanson.

In the interview you will read:

what specific changes does the climate crisis force plants and animals to undergo;

what kinds of changes can already be seen in them;

when can we start thinking about change as evolutionary;

what humans could learn from both plants and animals;

how does the story of the lizards who learned to survive the hurricane fit into all this?

More than a year ago, I came across an article on the Vox portal in which scientists predicted how different animal species might look in a million years due to climate change. Should we prepare for the fact that one day swimming rats, carnivorous pigeons or dog-sized praying mantises really live on this planet?

This kind of long-term thinking opens up really interesting possibilities for evolution, and I like that. However, I think that all of us living in a time of climate crisis would do well to also look at how things are changing in the shorter term, even in our lifetimes. We can predict the future to a certain extent, but we can also observe the evolution in real time.

Today, we biologists think about Darwin’s idea of ​​natural selection in two ways. In the first case, selection oscillates around an average—the climate is hotter for a while and then colder, so a trait that evolves over time may be more helpful for a while and then less so. So evolution itself also fluctuates. But then we have what we call “directed” evolution (in English “directional evolution” – editor’s note), and with it, the enforced feature progresses in one direction.

And you see exactly that with the climate change we are experiencing today. The temperature increases, rapid changes take one direction, and we biologists register more and more frequent “targeted” selection. All this happens very quickly. So we can measure these changes not over several million years, but also in real time.

You also address the question of how climate change can affect different species in your latest book. And it’s a rather unusual view – you’re not telling the story of the planet at all, but rather the individual stories of specific species of plants and animals. Why?

I think climate change is such a complicated topic that we need to think about it in several different ways. And as a biologist, it seemed to me that this piece of the puzzle was missing from the debate.

When thinking about climate change, the image of a polar bear on a shrinking glacier almost immediately jumps to mind.