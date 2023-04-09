A general price reduction for gas at the eww is not yet in sight – with a working price of 10.82 cents, the Wels heat provider is still in the middle field, even after the price reductions of other Upper Austrian providers.

The company has now announced a “bonus month” for its gas customers: the costs for an average month will be transferred directly to their account. “Our customers notice these measures immediately and directly in the household budget,” says eww board member Florian Niedersüß.

The money is to be transferred between April 17th and 19th, customer information is currently being sent by post. The payment will be received by private customers and small businesses, i.e. a total of around 6000 gas recipients. You must have been a customer of eww for at least the previous year.

Not affected are customers who heat with district heating – in Wels this is fed primarily from the waste heat from waste incineration and was therefore hardly exposed to the turbulence on the gas market.

The eww also announced that there will be no price increases for gas customers in May. These would be based on the gas price index for April to October 2022 – at that time the absolute gas price peak was reached. “In view of the falling wholesale prices, that would not be understandable at the moment, we want to fulfill our responsibility as an energy supplier here,” says the eww.

SP welcomes electricity price reduction

In a broadcast yesterday, the SP was pleased about the electricity price cuts that the eww had announced for July at the beginning of the week. The city party had demanded the same on Monday.

At the same time, the SP demanded that the price reduction be noticeable, a few percent would not be enough. The eww under the chairman of the supervisory board, mayor Andreas Rabl (FP), has so far reduced prices too slowly.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper