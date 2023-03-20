Home News Ex-American Trump likely to be indicted
Ex-American Trump likely to be indicted

Tuesday March 21, 2023, 2:47 am


Last updated on Tuesday March 21, 2023, 2:54 am

America (Ummat News) Former American President Trump may be indicted on Monday or Wednesday in the New York court on the issue of giving money to an American actress in the 2016 election campaign.
According to media reports, strict security arrangements are being made around the New York Manhattan court. New York Mayor Eric Adams called the security measures routine.
According to media reports, steps are being taken to ensure that no untoward action takes place in the city. Trump has called for supporters to protest if he is arrested or indicted.
According to media reports, Trump’s case will be the first case in US history of criminal charges against any current or former US president.

