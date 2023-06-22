Ex-boss and ex-owner see no mistakes in Kika/Leiner

After the insolvency of Kika/Leiner immediately after the sale of Rene Benko’s Signa Group to the investor Hermann Wieser, there was heavy criticism of the former owner. Former managing director Reinhold Güterbier and Signa board member Christoph Stadlhuber rejected all allegations in interviews with “Kurier” and “Presse” on Thursday. In particular, there was no reason for the furniture retailer to file for bankruptcy, and both say that the restructuring was on track.

“We were on a path of structuring and restructuring at Kika/Leiner,” said Stadlhuber in the “Presse”. When it was taken over in 2018, the company posted an EBITDA loss (earnings before interest, depreciation and taxes) of EUR 70 million, and in 2021 the minus was only EUR 3.9 million. In the previous year, the sales development was “on plan”, only this year there were slumps in sales. From the takeover to the sale, Signa contributed EUR 140 million, most recently this year.

Stadlhuber emphasizes that Signa should not have initiated insolvency, “The legal provisions have always been complied with” and “any allegations of delaying insolvency are unfounded and unfounded”.

When asked several times in the “Kurier” newspaper, Gütebier also said: “There was no reason for me to file for bankruptcy.” Because “we were on the way to renovation. The owner invested”. In 2018, the company was on the verge of bankruptcy, but “Signa prevented this with the takeover. Thousands of jobs were therefore preserved for years.” The ongoing financing of the company was secured. “By 2024 we could have also served the tax refunds from the deferrals during the Corona period.”

According to Stadlhuber, the initiation of a restructuring procedure is a decision of the new owner. However, he admits that he would not have spoken of a “very good investment” in the sale of Signas if he had counted on the loss of many jobs after the sale.

The sale was only due to the strategic decision to withdraw from the Austrian furniture trade. Stadlhuber avoided answering who initiated the sale. A bank loan was repaid with the money from the property sales. Guettebier, on the other hand, points out that the sale was a decision made by the owner: “We were informed by the management in March that there were prospective buyers.”

The rents were just over three euros per square meter and were “much lower than in the days of Steinhoff”, ie the Kika/Leiner owner before Signa, emphasizes Stadlhuber. Guettebier calls the three euros per square meter “a more than adequate rent for the furniture trade”. In addition, “we received substantial grants from landlords”. According to Stadlhuber, Signa has not increased rents since 2018. “The rents were only indexed”. The rent accounted for seven percent of sales and was below the usual rents in the furniture trade. Guettebier calculates that the rental payments “have remained almost the same overall over the years”.

There was no special regulation for Kika/Leiner in the case of Covid aid. The merger of the two furniture companies Kika and Leiner into a joint GmbH is “part of the restructuring measures, with high savings potential in administrative costs and overhead costs. It had no accounting background,” Stadlhuber told the “Presse”. “Many incorrect factual assumptions that are discussed in public” could be clarified in the current examination.

Under Signa, only “selective closures were discussed”, “only where Kika and Leiner locations are in the same catchment area. We might have considered six to eight closures,” said Gütebier in the “Kurier”. There was never any pressure on him.

Although all “essential” documents are already with Kika/Leiner, Signa is available for all questions from the special administrator appointed by the insolvency court, promises Stadlhuber.

