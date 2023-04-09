It is an explosive accusation: Sebastian Kurz and his party, the ÖVP, are said to have positive reporting against highly paid people in the election campaign inserted exchanged, according to Christian Kern, who was Chancellor himself from 2016 to 2017. The newspaper ads are said to have been paid for out of the finance ministry’s budget – with taxpayers’ money. “Kurz and his friends manipulated the elections in 2017,” Kern told Der Spiegel.

Kern: “Kurz and his friends manipulated the elections in 2017”

In addition to the former Austrian Chancellor, the allegations also focus on his closest confidante and the makers of the three tabloid media “Heute”, “Österreich” and “Kronen Zeitung”. According to Kern, the newspapers with the highest circulation are an active part of the Kurz campaign. He is now demanding that the parties be denied access to the media.

According to Kern, there were not only discreet agreements between Kurz and the tabloid media, editors of public service broadcasters were also intimidated. Other journalists were lured with promises. He speaks of a “methodical subjugation of essential parts of the media landscape”. In short, his confidants and the media makers reject all allegations – but what’s behind it?

Allegations against Kurz and the media: raid on the Viennese tabloid “Heute”

The allegations against Kurz are not new, but have become more acute in recent weeks. The business and corruption prosecutor’s office has expressed its concerns during a house search at the management of the Viennese tabloid “Heute”. In a court-approved seizure order that “Spiegel” and the “The standard“, the investigators speak of a “particularly problematic motivation for the crime, which disregards the core of democracy – namely free and uninfluenced voting decisions”.

The prosecutors go one step further and speak of a “corrupt linkage between political actors and media publishers” that leads freedom of the press ad absurdum. There is a suspicion that political decisions are made in exchange for positive reporting. This not only undermines trust in political institutions, but also calls into question the independence and integrity of the media.

Ex-Chancellor Kern accuses Kurz of dubious tabloid deals

The judiciary is also examining advertisements and media funding during Kurz’s first chancellorship, which came to an abrupt end in the course of the Ibiza affair in 2019. At that time, a secretly filmed video caused a sensation in which the then FPÖ boss Heinz-Christian Strache dreamed of taking over the “Kronen Zeitung” in order to be “pushed” by the high-circulation newspaper. There is a suspicion that Kurz has put this vision into practice.

An intensive exchange between the Kurz Group and the publishing families, massive advertising money and a predominantly positive tabloid press: According to “Standard”, all of this should have happened before and after the 2017 election. It remains to be seen whether this will have consequences for Kurz and the publishing families involved. The fact is, however, that the allegations cast a worrying light on the Austrian political and media landscape.