The left-wing opposition politician was discovered by a group of around 20 people in a restaurant, several Greek media reported on Saturday. First, the 61-year-old was insulted from the street.

Varoufakis then went to the door, where several hooded men attacked him, threw him to the ground, kicked him and hit him in the face. The ex-minister suffered a broken nose and was treated in hospital.

Varoufakis himself thanked Twitter for the solidarity he received after the attack. He also denied reports that the attackers were autonomists, anarchists or leftists. Rather, it was hired thugs who accused him of selling Greece abroad during the debt crisis of 2015 during his tenure as finance minister.

His party Mera25 described the attack as “fascist”. The economist is a member of parliament today.

