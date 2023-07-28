Home » Ex-firefighter accused of sexual abuse
Ex-firefighter accused of sexual abuse

Ex-firefighter accused of sexual abuse

The Bremen police have arrested a suspected sex offender. After extensive investigations by the police and the public prosecutor’s office, an arrest warrant was issued against a 38-year-old at their request. Police special forces will execute the arrest warrant on Friday morning (July 28).

The man is a former member of the Blumenthal volunteer fire department and worked in youth work. He is accused of serious sexual abuse of children in the family environment. The arrest was preceded by extensive evaluations of witness statements and intensive investigative work. This was done in close coordination and cooperation with the Bremen fire brigade.

Evidence was confiscated during a search.

According to the police, it cannot currently be ruled out that other children and young people could be affected. Those who may be affected and other whistleblowers can contact the permanent criminal service on 04 21 / 3 62 38 88 at any time.

Further extensive investigations are ongoing.

