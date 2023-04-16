Ex-governor of Arauca Facundo Castillo is dismissed and disqualified for 9 years – news

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation sanctioned the governor of Arauca (2012-2015), José Facundo Castillo Cisneros, with dismissal and disability for nine years, for irregularities in the celebration of an association agreement with the Arauca Family Compensation Fund (COMFIAR). for the construction of 240 homes of priority interest (VIP) in the municipality.

The Public Ministry confirmed that the former official carried out the legal business in July with the institution to combine technical, administrative, financial and management efforts for the processes of convocation, allocation of subsidies and operation of the VIP projects; Consequently, COMFIAR contracted the Laureles Arauca consortium in December 2014 for the execution of the construction project of the houses, without having evaluated COMFIAR’s suitability in experience, technical and administrative capacity.

Therefore, the Attorney General’s Office confirmed the ex-governor’s failure to comply with the provisions of the law in the previous stage of the signing of agreement 313 of 2013; which led the disciplined to a breach of his functional duties due to lacking the necessary information.

Also, the control entity evidenced that, from the beginning, in the construction project of the Los Laureles Urbanization Stage I, there were problems with the area of ​​intervention of the project, due to the lack of previous studies and designs of the hydraulic network and sanitary; which generated a lack of availability of residential public services in the delivered lot.

In a first instance ruling, the control body demonstrated significant delays in the delivery of the project; Initially, it had to be delivered within a period of 11 months, but after carrying out various extensions, the work was completed two years and four months from the initial agreed date, to deliver the assigning subsidies in resolution 2967 of 2014.

Finally, the control entity described the fault of Castillo Cisneros as very serious, as a very serious fault, due to the violation of the principle of morality.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

