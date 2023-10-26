Home » Ex-husband of actress Marilyn Patiño is murdered in Cauca
News

Ex-husband of actress Marilyn Patiño is murdered in Cauca

by admin
Ex-husband of actress Marilyn Patiño is murdered in Cauca

Through an Instagram video, Cali actress and model Marilyn Patiño tearfully confirmed the death of her ex-husband, Héctor Fabián Bonilla, father of her two children. He is one of the victims of the massacre perpetrated in Caloto, Cauca.

On October 16, the indigenous authorities of the Department of Cauca reported the discovery of four bodies in a cane field with wounds probably caused by firearms and with their hands tied.

When appearing, one of these men would be the actress’s ex-husband. This was confirmed by official sources from the Prosecutor’s Office to Semana Magazine.

Bonilla was a 43-year-old businessman who was dedicated to livestock and was well known for this reason. Some media outlets claim that he lived in Chía, Cundinamarca.

“A few days ago we found out about the death of my children’s father, he was traveling in the City of Cali, he had a livestock farm in Cauca and most likely he was going to his livestock business,” said Patiño.

Marilyn shared eight years of relationship with the businessman, as she told Eva Rey in an interview. In 2017 they would announce their engagement, which had to be postponed when they announced their first pregnancy. A year after her first child was born, news came of her second pregnancy.

“He was with his girlfriend, who he had been with for two years, she was the last person to see him alive, she should know more about the matter. “I am in the city of Miami, I am very sorry for what happened, I don’t know where it came from, I don’t know what could have happened to her friends and her girlfriend,” said the actress.

See also  these are the restrictions and what you should be aware of when traveling

In turn, Marilyn asks that her right to privacy be respected, adding that “this is a very great pain because my children have been left without a father, I am not at all interested in revenge or retaliation against anyone, I ask that they do not interfere with me”.

Despite her improvement, in a past interview with a Spanish media, the actress stated that she had a very good relationship with the businessman, since both were focused on raising their two children well.

“I ask that you do not mess with me, I will not receive extortion or any type of blackmail, all of this is known to Gaula, the relevant authorities and my lawyer,” Patiño said.

Video:

Comments

You may also like

30 years of Paulinchen: Protecting children from thermal...

World Health: We urgently need $80 million to...

From Heartache to Happiness: How One Couple Found...

“The vote that you will give for me...

Serious situation but with opportunities: Crypto miners in...

‘I Live Alone’ Kian 84 completes the full...

Body of Missing Tourist Found in Playa Escondida,...

Casanare and Meta at risk of protests, riots...

Experts Lead Efforts to Green Over 30 Million...

Decision on weapons and knife ban zone in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy