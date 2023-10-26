Ex-husband of actress Marilyn Patiño is murdered in Cauca

Through an Instagram video, Cali actress and model Marilyn Patiño tearfully confirmed the death of her ex-husband, Héctor Fabián Bonilla, father of her two children. He is one of the victims of the massacre perpetrated in Caloto, Cauca.

On October 16, the indigenous authorities of the Department of Cauca reported the discovery of four bodies in a cane field with wounds probably caused by firearms and with their hands tied.

When appearing, one of these men would be the actress’s ex-husband. This was confirmed by official sources from the Prosecutor’s Office to Semana Magazine.

Bonilla was a 43-year-old businessman who was dedicated to livestock and was well known for this reason. Some media outlets claim that he lived in Chía, Cundinamarca.

“A few days ago we found out about the death of my children’s father, he was traveling in the City of Cali, he had a livestock farm in Cauca and most likely he was going to his livestock business,” said Patiño.

Marilyn shared eight years of relationship with the businessman, as she told Eva Rey in an interview. In 2017 they would announce their engagement, which had to be postponed when they announced their first pregnancy. A year after her first child was born, news came of her second pregnancy.

“He was with his girlfriend, who he had been with for two years, she was the last person to see him alive, she should know more about the matter. “I am in the city of Miami, I am very sorry for what happened, I don’t know where it came from, I don’t know what could have happened to her friends and her girlfriend,” said the actress.

In turn, Marilyn asks that her right to privacy be respected, adding that “this is a very great pain because my children have been left without a father, I am not at all interested in revenge or retaliation against anyone, I ask that they do not interfere with me”.

Despite her improvement, in a past interview with a Spanish media, the actress stated that she had a very good relationship with the businessman, since both were focused on raising their two children well.

“I ask that you do not mess with me, I will not receive extortion or any type of blackmail, all of this is known to Gaula, the relevant authorities and my lawyer,” Patiño said.

