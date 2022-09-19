The section specialized in business matters of the Civil Court of Milan, chaired by Angelo Mambrianisuspended the procedure established with a ‘class action’ by some citizens of Taranto who askedin essence, the closure of Ilva due to environmental and health problems. The judges have referred to the European Court of Justice “three issues concerning the interpretation of European legislation on polluting emissions from industrial plants in relation to Italian standards “.

The decision of the court of Milan

The Milanese Court “referred to the European Court of Justice, with reference to the special legislation governing the activity of the Ilva steel plant in Taranto, three questions” to see, in essence, what answers and interpretations the EU Court will give on the fact whether the Italian regulations on the case of the steel industry are compatible or not with the European ones. The three issues, as explained by the acting president of the Court of Milan Fabio Roya and that of the specialized Mambriani Section, concern the “role of Health Damage Assessment in the process of issuing and reviewing the Integrated Environmental Authorization (Aia) “, the “set of harmful substances which must be considered for the purposes of issuing and reviewing “The Hague and in addition the”timing of adaptation of the industrial activities carried out to the prescriptions “of The Hague.

Ex Ilva, compensation of 12.5 million euros in Taranto: "From the capital of Magna Graecia to the environmental disaster"



For over a year (first hearing in 2021) the ‘class action’ brought by a group of citizens of Taranto with a request for a “collective injunction” to request the “cessation of the activities of the hot area” of the former Ilva was pending, the “closure of the coke ovens, the interruption of the activity of the hot area until the provisions” of the Hague are implemented, which expires in August 2023. And the “preparation of an industrial plan that provides for the abatement of emissions of greenhouse gases of at least 50% “.

At the moment, in practice, the judges have identified some critical issues between the Italian measures for the technical organization of the plants and the harmful effects on health and have asked the European Court to verify whether this complies with EU regulations. Today came the order of the General Court remitting the case before the judges of the Court based in Luxembourg. At this point, the Government will also have to provide clarifications to the Court on the Italian rules in relation to the European ones. In fact this today’s decision, however, has no consequences on the activities of the Taranto plant.

The class action: “Great moment for Taranto”

To promote the collective injunction against the former Ilva, for which the Court of Milan decided to suspend the proceedings and refer the documents to the European Court of Justice, were 11 citizens of Taranto including an 8-year-old child suffering from a very rare disease, the mutation of the Sox4 gene, one of only eight cases in the world. The lawsuit had been initiated by the lawyers Maurizio Rizzo Striano e Ascanio Amenduni on behalf of the Tarantini Parents Association and the eleven applicants. The other signatories are Cinzia Zaninelli, Massimo Castellana, Aurelio Rebuzzi, Salvatore Magnotta, Emilia Albano, Giuseppe D’Aloia, Antonella Coronese, Serena Battista, Giuseppe Roberto e Simona Pelusomom of Andrea. “The panel of judges – underlines the association of Parents Tarantini – rejected all the adverse preliminary objections presented by the lawyers of Acciaierie d’Italia and Ilva in as, forwarded to the Court of Justice of the European Union three questions concerning European laws on polluting emissions and , pending replies, has suspended the proceedings for the time being. It is a great moment, for Taranto, for all its citizens and for our association which, with stubbornness, has never given up an inchand never will, on the environmental issue “.

Instead “of being nipped in the bud – affirm the lawyers Amenduni and Maurizio Rizzo Striano – il flight of the class action action against toxic emissions on the city of Taranto was sent into European orbit by the College of the Court of Milan, section of companies, which rejected all the adverse preliminary objections and forwarded three formal questions to the Court of Justice of the European Union, suspending the proceedings initiated in July of last year by ten members of the Association. Parents from Taranto and a child. The sky is less leaden over the environmental destiny of Taranto “.

The judges: “Strong health problems”

“The epidemiological picture described through the estimates of mortality, hospitalization and cancer incidence indicates the persistence of strong health problems”. This was written by the judges of the Court of Milan in the order with which today they referred three regulatory issues to the evaluation of the European Court of Justice, temporarily suspending the ‘class action’ instituted by citizens of Taranto who are asking for the closure of the steel center for health problems and environmental.

The assessments of the judges of the Section specialized in business matters (president Angelo Mambriani) are based on the verifications of the “health authority” which applied “criteria, methods and scientifically based models relevant to the matter”. From the “health impact assessments associated with exposure to fine dust (Pm2.5 and Pm10)”, the provision reads again, “it emerged that the risk acceptability threshold was exceeded in the Tamburi district of Taranto, beyond which it is necessary to adopt measures to reduce exposure “. And in another passage of the 27 pages of the ordinance, the judges also explain that “the Vds (assessments of health damage) of December 2017 and December 2018″ return “a picture that is anything but reassuring in relation to the health and epidemiological situation of Taranto and, in particular, the Tamburi district “.