news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TARANTO, 04 MAR – “The name of the former Ilva has changed, yesterday ArcelorMittal today Acciaierie d’Italia, but Uilm still remains the first union, despite the many difficulties and about 2,500 workers on layoffs”. This was declared by Rocco Palombella, general secretary of Uilm, commenting on the results of the elections of the Rsu and Rls delegates in the Acciaierie d’Italia plant in Taranto. Uilm came first, followed by Film Cisl, Usb, Fiom Cgil and Ugl Metalmeccanici.



Palombella also said he was against the renewal of the Redundancy Fund. “We are facing many problems – he said – starting with the renewal of the redundancy fund for 2,500 workers in Taranto for at least another year. We consider it unacceptable and will return it to the sender as we did last year”. (HANDLE).

