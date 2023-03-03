news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TARANTO, MARCH 03 – The Taranto Environmental Coordination, to which ten associations adhere, expresses “profound indignation at the conversion into law of Law Decree 2/2023” on the former Ilva. Rule which, it adds, “guarantees criminal immunity for the managers of the iron and steel industry” and “represents an attack on the rule of law and on Italian justice”. The note is also shared by Europa Verde-Verdi Taranto and by Rosa D’Amato, Greens/EFA MEP.



According to the cartel of associations, “the government discriminates against Taranto and its inhabitants by creating ad hoc laws to protect the managers of the polluting industry even though the serious damage to health and the environment caused by emissions from the iron and steel are known. This law deprives some Italian citizens of the principle of equality guaranteed by the Italian Constitution.



This law relieves the State of the obligation to protect the health of its citizens”.



It is, the Environmental Coordination insists, “yet another insult to the memory of the countless victims of pollution and their families. Taranto has been defined by the Oni as a ‘sacrifice area’, as human rights are violated due to pollution devastating for health and the environment. The European Court of Human Rights has repeatedly condemned Italy for failing to protect the citizens of Taranto from the pollution of the former Ilva and for violating their right to respect for private life and familiar”.



The associations have also written to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella “so that he may make use of article 74 paragraph 1 of the Constitution. This article – they explain – provides that the President of the Republic can exercise his veto on laws approved by Parliament that contravene the Constitution or to the fundamental principles of the legal order”. (HANDLE).

