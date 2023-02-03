He was declared responsible for the crimes of concussion and association for the commission of a crime against the public administration.

After assessing the evidence and arguments presented in an oral trial by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, a criminal judge of the Bogotá circuit issued a sentence of conviction against former magistrate Camilo Humberto Tarquino Gallego, for demanding money for intervening and avoiding decisions against a graduate investigated for acts of corruption.

A prosecutor delegated to the Supreme Court of Justice showed that former magistrate Tarquino Gallego met on four occasions with the former governor of Córdoba, Alejandro Lyons Muskus, to discuss matters related to the investigations that were being followed for contracting irregularities in the department and the possible participation in the so-called ‘Hemophilia Cartel’.

The meetings were held between September and October 2014, in an apartment in the north of Bogotá. In one of these, the defendant today requested 60 million pesos to approach people who could know details about the issues for which the former president was being investigated.

In the fourth and last meeting, Mr. Tarquino Gallego told the former governor that the judicial situation he was facing was critical and asked him for 20,000 million pesos to guarantee the mediation of the then magistrate José Leonidas Bustos Ramírez, who could prevent proceedings against him because, presumably, he had direct contacts with the instances that were investigating Lyons Muskus.

For this illegal intervention, Camilo Humberto Tarquino Gallego was declared responsible for the crimes of concussion as intervener and association for the commission of a crime against the public administration as author.