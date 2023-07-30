Ex-Mayor of Palermo, Helber Yesid Pinzón, Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison

A judge from the Neiva circuit, Huila, handed down a sentence of 17 years and 2 months in prison for the ex-president due to irregularities committed during his administration.

The events that led to this sentence, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, date back to December 2011, when a week after leaving office, Helber Pinzón signed a contract that allowed the sale of a lot belonging to the mayor’s office. However, the Prosecutor’s investigation revealed that the lot was sold for less than its real value. The land was traded for 551 million pesos, despite the fact that its true value amounted to 671 million pesos.

In addition, it was discovered that the area of ​​the property was altered in the marketing documents, since 11 hectares were reported, but in reality the land covered 17 hectares. “The Prosecutor’s Office established that Pinzón Saavedra preferred to take into account a particular appraisal, and not the official information provided by the Agustín Codazzi Geographic Institute, the entity that updated the area and issued value of the property,” the prosecutor said.

The investigation also revealed another significant irregularity: days before the tender was officially published, a single company interested in the lot deposited 200 million pesos in favor of the Mayor’s Office. This indicated that they had prior knowledge of inside information.

It may interest you: Precautionary measures for assets of ‘Los Legendarios’

The patrimonial detriment caused by these acts of corruption amounted to more than 4,600 million pesos, which seriously affected the finances of the municipal administration of Palermo.

For the crimes of embezzlement by appropriation in favor of aggravated third parties, undue interest in entering into contracts and contracts without compliance with legal requirements, the former mayor was accused and must now face a sentence of 17 years and 2 months in prison.

Additionally, the judge imposed on the former president the payment of two fines: one for 4,640 million pesos and another for 80 legal monthly minimum wages in force. Likewise, an inability to perform public functions was determined for a period of 246 months.

The trial judge also ratified the arrest warrant against Helber Yesid Pinzón Saavedra, who must serve his sentence in a prison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

