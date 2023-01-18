The Third Municipal Criminal Court with the function of Guarantee Control granted the freedom due to the expiration of terms to two ex-police officers accused of extorting a merchant through a false operation carried out on his farm in Curumaní, Cesar.

They are Juan David de la Hoz Fernández and Carlos Andrés Gómez Chávez, prosecuted for the crimes of aggravated extortion as an attempt and illegal use of uniforms and insignia.

The decision was due to the fact that, according to the judge, the time established by law to bring those involved to trial had elapsed.

“This does not mean, gentlemen, that your process has expired (succumbed) but, on the contrary, that you will face it in freedom, you have the legal and constitutional obligation to appear at the hearings that will be presented by the knowledge court,” warned the judge.

David de la Hoz Fernández and Carlos Andrés Gómez Chávez had been deprived of their liberty since January 2023.

At the time, the two were captured along with the citizen Boris Orozco Jiménez in the rural area of ​​Curumaní. According to the authorities, the three arrived at a merchant’s property posing as the Sijín to capture his wife and then demand $100,000 million to not take her away.

However, when the subjects were traveling in a car with the owner of the farm to negotiate, they were approached by members of the National Police who noticed that it was a hoax and a false operation.

In addition, they showed that Juan David de la Hoz Fernández and Carlos Andrés Gómez were retired members of the Police.