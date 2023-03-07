The former policeman of the National Criminal Agency, Ján Kałavský, has been accused since September 2021 and his case went to court, but his public statement on the indictment was heard only now.

After Judge Miroslav Mazúch wanted to hold a hearing last November, but had no one with him, on Tuesday he moved the hearing to a room with two large television screens.

The court arranged for Kałavský to be questioned via video conference directly from the courtroom in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Kalavský fled there, applied for asylum and told through his lawyer Eva Mišíková that he still wanted to testify in court.

“I want you to hear the truth. Nothing more,” the ex-policeman, who is accused of taking bribes, embezzlement from the police, but also of abusing the authority of a public official, began his testimony. If found guilty, he faces more than ten years in prison.

He solved the war in the police more than deeds

Kalavsky