Ex-principal sentenced to seven years for child molestation

On Friday, the Fulda Regional Court sentenced a former elementary school principal to seven years in prison for multiple serious sexual abuses of children and other offences. After the end of the prison sentence, he is to be taken into preventive detention because, in the LG’s opinion, he poses a danger to the general public. The court saw it as proven that the 48-year-old abused children and young people in more than 90 cases.

Public excluded to protect the underage victims

According to the court, he took advantage of his position as a music teacher and choir director and thus as a person of trust. The public was largely excluded from the process because of the need to protect the victims, who were still minors. The reasons for the verdict were also read out in part behind closed doors. The court spoke of 32 victims, the youngest of whom were still of primary school age. However, it could be that the number of unreported cases is much higher, according to the verdict. The man is said to have committed some of the crimes on sleeping victims during choir camps and filmed himself doing so.

Court stayed behind under request of the Attorney General’s Office

With the sentencing, the court fell short of the request of the Attorney General, who had asked for ten and a half years in prison and preventive detention. The verdict is not yet legally binding. The non-convicted ex-teacher had confessed to most of the crimes. A representative of the prosecution was satisfied with the verdict and referred to the ordered preventive detention of the 48-year-old after the end of detention. According to the court, the convict showed remorse during the approximately 30 days of trial since February. The investigations against the man had started after a tip from the USA on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography. “A chance find,” as the verdict said. During a search of the man’s house a year ago, incriminating material was found that formed the basis for further investigations. The man is said not to have shared recordings of his own crimes with others.

Warning signs were overlooked

According to the verdict, the crimes had been committed over many years on entrusted children and young people, but also on accidental victims. According to the court, the 48-year-old was a “well-respected man from the middle of society” before his crimes became known. However, he had shown a conspicuous behavior towards children, but corresponding warning signals had been overlooked.