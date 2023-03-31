Republican Donald Trump became the first former President in US history to be impeached. What several US media reported unanimously was confirmed a little later by the office of the chief prosecutor in Manhattan: A grand jury decided in favor of indicting Trump for having paid hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. The Republican, who wants to run again in the 2024 presidential election, spoke of “political persecution and electoral interference”.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the indictment would be kept under wraps for the time being. There is no date for publication yet. Bragg said he had contacted Trump’s attorney to coordinate a transfer of the ex-president to New York for indictment. The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the case, that the indictment could be read out “in the next few days”.

Hush money to a porn star

The case is about a hush money payment of $ 130,000 (around 120,000 euros) to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. The porn star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims to have had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he rejects.

Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels is said to have had an affair with Donald Trump and received hush money (archive)

The payment itself is not illegal. But the ex-president could face charges of forging business documents or illegal campaign finance. The 76-year-old right-wing populist and candidate for the presidential election in November next year denies all allegations.

Trump railed against the accusers

After the indictment became known, Trump described himself in a statement as the victim of a “witch hunt” by “the left-wing Democrats”. Accusing a “completely innocent person” is “an act of blatant electoral interference”.

Trump’s son Eric said on the online platform Truth Social that the indictment was aimed at a “political opponent in an election year”. His eldest son Donald Trump Jr. also wrote on Truth Social that the government is taking action against its “political enemies”.

Numerous Trump followers also expressed their outrage at the charges against Trump. House Republican leader Steve Scalise, for example, called it a “cheating of the New York impeachment against President Donald Trump” and cited it as an example of “how extremist Democrats are using government accountability as a weapon to attack their political opponents.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declined to support a possible extradition request in connection with the indictment of ex-President Donald Trump. “When the legal system is used as a weapon to advance a political agenda, the rule of law is turned on its head,” the prominent US Republican wrote on Twitter.

“No one is above the law”

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer said the charges against Trump were “no reason to be happy”. However, truth and justice must prevail, Clark Brewster emphasized in the short message service Twitter.

Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen has broken with his ex-client (archive)

Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen made a similar statement. For him, the indictment against the former US President is “just the beginning”. Now you have to let the indictment speak for itself, said Cohen in a statement that is available to US media. “However, I find it comforting to see the adage that no one is above the law, not even a former president,” Cohen said. He stands by his statement in the case.

Cohen has since renounced his former client. According to his own statements, in 2016 he paid hush money to the porn actress Stormy Daniels on behalf of Trump in order to avert damage from his boss in the presidential election campaign. Trump and his lawyers concede payment but deny Trump had anything to do with the actress.

Trump in the sights of the judiciary several times

Donald Trump is not only in legal trouble because of the affair surrounding Stormy Daniels. Investigations are underway in southern Georgia into possible illegal interference with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

And a US special investigator is also examining Trump’s responsibility for the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and the taking of numerous secret documents from the White House to Trump’s private estate Mar-a-Lago in the state of Florida after the Republican’s term ended. However, Trump has not been charged in any of these three investigations, at least so far.

mak/wa (afp, dpa, rtr)