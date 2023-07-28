Ex-vocalist of a Bogota rock band was captured for alleged abuse

For many, a job opportunity can be the beginning of a new story of self-knowledge and strengthening of resume, however, for the victims of a former vocalist of a rock band in Bogotá, the story did not end with a good ending.

Authorities in the Colombian capital found the whereabouts of Jonathan Hernandez Velascoa former vocalist of a Bogotá band who allegedly used the promise of a job, according to his victims, to later summon them in a public place and later abuse them.

The story that started in December 2021 with the first complaints, has had an encouraging outcome for the women who were victims of this alleged abuser, who allegedly drugged his victims and then sexually abused them, being a case of much attention for women. authorities.

The supposed modus operandi of Hernández Velasco

According to the complainants, the ex-vocalist of a rock band in Bogotá He would meet his victims in a public place and invite them to eat, to later include a substance in the drink of the people who agreed to have this space with the alleged abuser.

“In the investigation, in December 2021 the defendant would have used his social networks to make false job offers aimed at women. After gaining the trust of the victims, he would quote them in different places where it is believed he drugged them and then sexually abused them,” the Sijín report mentioned.

The difficult thing for the more than five victims of this alleged abuser is that they ended up disoriented, without having any knowledge of what had happened, until after memory brought back the memories of those moments, the women decided to denounce Hernández Velasco.