Ex-wife of serial killer Michel Fourniret describes herself “as a dog that had to obey”

Monique Olivier, the ex-wife of serial killer Michel Fourniret, called herself “cowardly” at the assize trial in Nanterre, France on Tuesday. She compared herself to “a dog that had to obey”.

74-year-old Olivier is charged in two files. She is accused of complicity in the kidnapping and confinement, followed by death, of nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin in 2003. In the second investigation, she is charged with complicity in the kidnapping, confinement and murder of Joanna Parrish ( 20) and Marie-Angèle Domèce (18).

When photos of Parrish were shown on Tuesday, Olivier let her emotions run wild. “She’s gone because of me, it’s unforgivable,” he said. It turned out, among other things, that Olivier was present when Fourniret kidnapped, raped and killed the girl.

When Olivier was asked what was going on in her mind during those moments, she said that she had no choice but to obey. In the ‘hunt’ for victims that Michel Fourniret launched, “I was the dog, I was never anything other than the dog that had to obey,” says Olivier. “Cowardly, I didn’t do anything. I heard her scream a little, but I didn’t intervene. It was fear, panic, I was unable to do anything,” the accused defended himself.

Olivier was also asked about Marie-Angèle Domèce, whose body has not been found to date. But she reiterated “that she does not know where the body is and that she does not remember.”

