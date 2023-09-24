Home » Ex-Wirecard boss withdraws appeal in dispute with insurer
Ex-Wirecard boss withdraws appeal in dispute with insurer

The former CEO of the bankrupt company Wirecard, Markus Braun, has withdrawn his appeal in the legal dispute with his manager liability insurance. The Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court had previously informed him that his appeal had no chance of success, as a court spokeswoman announced on Friday.

In mid-July, the 9th Civil Chamber of the Düsseldorf Regional Court dismissed a lawsuit with which the 53-year-old Austrian wanted to force the insurer Swiss Re by means of an interim injunction to provide the agreed coverage amount of ten million euros for his lawsuits. The manager appealed against this.

However, the Higher Regional Court confirmed the assessment of the first instance. In its decision on costs, the 4th Civil Senate emphasized that after a summary examination there was no insurance cover due to an exclusion clause contained in the insurance contract. In addition, Braun is not entitled to an interim injunction because almost three years have passed since the insurance company refused benefits without Braun having initiated main proceedings against it.

Markus Braun has been in custody for almost three years. In the largest fraud case in German post-war history, he and two other former Wirecard managers are accused of suspected commercial gang fraud. According to the indictment, they have falsified Wirecard’s balance sheets since 2015 and damaged lending banks by 3.1 billion euros. According to Braun’s account, the missing billions were embezzled by criminals in the company without his knowledge and without his involvement.

Editorial team beck-aktuell, September 22, 2023 (dpa).

