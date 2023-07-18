EXAMPLE OF OVERCOMING THAT MOTIVATES « cde News

VILLA ELISA (special envoy) “They congratulate me because I am trying to get ahead,” he said. A few weeks ago he was robbed, for that reason it is not convenient for him to handle a lot of cash.

Not only the well-assorted fruits and vegetables attract the attention of customers who visit the improvised stand of Don Joel Cuevas (45).

The Villa Elisa worker has been in sales for 25 years and 5 years ago he was placed on Zavala Cue and Acceso Sur, owned by Fernando de la Mora. There he not only charges in cash, but also with a credit, debit and QR card.

“Fruits all for 20 thousand and you pay with POS”, is the striking advertisement that caught the attention of a client who took his photo and went viral on social networks.

“The lady of a bank manager passed by and had no cash, so she told me that she could help me. The next day she came, left me a card so that I could communicate with her husband and from there, a month and 15 days ago, I started charging with POS”, he mentioned. The greengrocer said that people had doubts about how to pay, but now they buy in full with POS and QR. A few weeks ago he was robbed at his post and everything was stolen, for that reason he shouldn’t handle a lot of cash.

Joel considers himself an all-terrain person, because thanks to street vending he managed to pay for university and graduate as an accountant at UNA. He also pays for the studies of his two teenage daughters.

“People congratulate me because I am trying to get ahead and improve myself. Since I was little I liked being a merchant. I have my profession, I am an accountant, but I always liked working independently, ”she said.

“This profession has its good and bad days, like any job, there are days when you earn well, but the cold season is our opposite because hardly anyone eats fruit,” he lamented.

Joel’s biggest dream is to have his own place. Even after people knew his story, they contacted him to offer him a fixed place where he can sell his fruits and vegetables. With the fruit of his sacrifice, Joel bought a motorcycle and now delivers it for free in the Villa Elisa and Ñemby area.

For orders you can call (0993) 480-085.

