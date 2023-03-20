Hypertension would be responsible for approximately 13% of deaths worldwide.

HUILA DAILY, HEALTH

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that around one billion people worldwide suffer from high blood pressure, which is equivalent to approximately 20% of the world‘s adult population.

In addition, this disease would be responsible for approximately 13% of deaths worldwide.

Technically, hypertension is defined as a constant high blood pressure in which the force of the blood flowing through the arteries is greater than normal.

If not properly and promptly managed, this condition can lead to a number of serious health problems, including heart disease and stroke.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), one of the most effective ways to control high blood pressure is through diet.

In that sense, there are many foods that can be included in the meals of a hypertensive that can help reduce blood pressure and improve overall health.

Recommended foods for hypertensives include fresh fruits and vegetables, which are rich in vitamins and minerals, and are also low in sodium.

Nuts and seeds are a good source of healthy fats and protein, and they also contain fiber, which can help lower blood pressure.

Another group of foods recommended for hypertensives are foods rich in potassium, such as bananas, avocados, and tomatoes. This is an important mineral that can also help regulate blood pressure and prevent heart disease.

On the other hand, it is essential to know not only the recommended foods but also those that should be avoided.

These include processed and canned foods, red meat, fried foods, and foods high in sodium, as they can increase blood pressure and worsen overall health, says the US National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

In addition to following a healthy diet, there are several treatments available for hypertension.

These include medicines prescribed by a health professional, such as diuretics, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), and calcium channel blockers (CCBs), which can help to reduce blood pressure.

Lifestyle changes can also be made, such as exercising regularly, reducing alcohol intake, quitting smoking, and managing stress.

In some cases, the AHA reports, medical procedures, such as renal denervation therapy or bariatric surgery, may be needed to control hypertension in patients with obesity or chronic kidney disease.

It is important that patients work closely with their healthcare professional to develop a personalized and effective treatment plan for this condition.