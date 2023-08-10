Exception Regime will continue to guarantee the safety of salvadorans

With 67 votes, the deputies approved the seventeenth extension of the Exception Regime, so that the authorities continue to provide tranquility and security to Salvadoran families.

“If we were not united against this scourge, the results we now have would not be possible. El Salvador is changing, for the first time the citizens live with tranquility. It is easy to say, but it has been difficult,” said President Ernesto Castro, upon receiving the request.

Castro highlighted the reduction in homicides registered since the implementation of the Exception Regime and the arrest of more than 72,000 criminals, the confiscation of 3,000 weapons, more than $3 million in cash, and more than $300 million in drugs.

Castro reiterated the commitment of the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, the Security Cabinet and the Legislative Assembly to fight against the gangs that have caused so much suffering to the population.

“We are going to defend each one of the Salvadorans until we finish with the last terrorist gang member who is in the streets,” said the deputy.

While legislator Alexia Rivas assured that the population is in favor of the measure due to the positive results and they constantly ask them to keep it in force.

“Before the arrival of Nayib Bukele to the Presidency, 23% of the Gross Domestic Product was for investment in security, but people were never able to walk calmly and the fear and anxiety that gang members generated was never put aside,” he said. Rivas.