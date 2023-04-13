Screenshot”/>

The FARDC rejected, Wednesday evening, April 13, the allegations of the M23 rebellion, accusing them of having attacked their positions, a few hours earlier, in Kibumba (North Kivu), thus violating the ceasefire. in progress.

Indeed, it was in a tweet on Wednesday that the military spokesman for the M23 rebellion attributed to the FARDC the attack which, according to him, targeted their combatants in their retrenchment camp in the group of Kibumba. This constitutes for him a violation of the ceasefire in progress.

In a statement, the spokesman for the Congolese army in the province of North Kivu, Lieutenant-Colonel Guillaume Ndjike, rejected these accusations, stressing that ” the FARDC remain in the posture of strict observance of the ceasefire; with regard to the ongoing process ».

However, he said that “these alleged clashes would have opposed the youth of this milieu, called “Wazalendu”, to the M23/RDF”. And these clashes “do not commit the FARDC in any way”, he added.

In addition, Lieutenant-Colonel Guillaume Ndjike indicates that the army got hold of these armed young people:

“The hierarchy of the loyalist army worked to find the perpetrators of these shots and arrested 59 people from this group”.

These people were apprehended with, in their possession, 4 AK47 rifles, sticks and other edged weapons.

This exchange of fire took place on Mount Nyundo, in the Kibumba groupement, in an area where Kenyan and South Sudanese EAC troops are deployed.

In a tweet on Wednesday, this regional force indicated that “armed men fired several bullets into the area, prompting the rapid reaction force to react”. The latter successfully repelled them and brought the situation on the ground under control.

This incident comes as a lull is observed on different front lines between the FARDC and the M23 following the ceasefire decided by the Heads of State of the EAC.

In addition, this position of Kibumba, which would have been attacked by the Wazalendu, is supposed to be cleared of M23 rebels, say several local sources.