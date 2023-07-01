Home » Exchange of lists of prisoners between Pakistan and India
Exchange of lists of prisoners between Pakistan and India

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) Exchange of lists of prisoners between Pakistan and India According to sources, according to the provisions of the 2008 agreement on consular access, lists of prisoners are exchanged between Pakistan and India twice a year. The exchange must be done on January 1 and July 1.
According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Pakistan gave the list of 308 Indian prisoners to the Indian High Commission. According to the report, 266 fishermen and 42 other people are among the 308 Indian prisoners in Pakistan. The Foreign Office spokesman added that the Indian government has handed over the list of Pakistani prisoners to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, according to which there are 417 Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails, including 343 civilians and 74 fishermen.
Pakistan has urged the Indian government to release and repatriate all Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen who have completed their respective sentences.

