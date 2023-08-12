Exchange rate: The mirage of FC appreciation dissipates – Capsud.net

The Kinshasa population was dazzled a few days ago by the spectacular appreciation of the national currency against the US dollar. 1 USD had dropped from: 2600 to 2250 CDF.

Today, according to the observation made by CAPSUD.NET, everything is almost back to the way it was before. Vital kamerhe has lost the famous currency appreciation formula. 1 USD is renegotiated at 2500 Fc, or even 2600 Fc in some corners of the capital.

« I was really happy a few years ago to notice the dollar falling. But, I really regret to find that my joy was only for a short time. I just spent 26,000 CDF for 10 USD“said a very disappointed Kinshasa man.

Was this rise in the dollar predictable?

Yes, because several specialists had announced it. Noël Tshiani, for example, had criticized the reforms that had resulted in the appreciation of the Franc Congolais.

« It is insane that the government freezes the pay of civil servants in FC (from July) while injecting $150 million to artificially lower the exchange rate. Monetary fetishism that sacrifices the population? In reality, we threw $150 million out the window« .

For its part, the Congolese government says it is continuing with reforms to resolve this situation once and for all.

Emongo Gerome

