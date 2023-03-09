Nearly 400 students from public and private universities, the National School of Administration (ENA) and students supervised by Plan International Togo discussed this March 07, 2023 with the deputies on the various subjects relating to the functioning of the parliamentary institution. and its prerogatives as well as its missions.

It was within the framework of the opening of the first ordinary session of the year. The discussions with the students focused mainly on the quota of women in decision-making bodies, the missions of deputies, the initiative of laws, the mechanism for taking into account the aspirations of constituents in the laws and ordinances passed. A boon for pupils and students of public and private schools and universities to grasp the quintessence of the functioning of the parliamentary institution and parliamentary work.

It should be noted that the opportunity was given to pupils and students to ask questions. The President of the National Assembly, Yawa Tsègan and the deputies enlightened these young people on several concerns.

For learners, it’s more discoveries and knowledge. “Our expectations were met because the questions that were totally unknown to us, through these exchanges, we were able to find answers to our concerns,” said Ameyo Dianti M’boma, a student at ENA.

For Bernice Agbodjinou, student in a Master’s in Public and Political Communication at UCAO, “the initiative is commendable and deserves to be repeated to allow all schools to be able to make these exchanges with the institutions of the Republic”.

In addition, the President of the Assembly did not fail to provide them with useful advice, among other things, respect for hierarchy, promotion of the cardinal values ​​of life, participation in Togo’s development actions among others. . She invited young people to dream and work to also be solutions.

Atha Assan