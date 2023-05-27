Home » Exchanges between the head of government, Victoire Tomégah-Dogbé and a South Korean delegation
Exchanges between the head of government, Victoire Tomégah-Dogbé and a South Korean delegation

Exchanges between the head of government, Victoire Tomégah-Dogbé and a South Korean delegation

The head of government Victoire Tomégah-Dogbé exchanged this Thursday with a South Korean delegation led by the Minister of Cooperation and State Affairs, Mr. Moon Kyu Bang.

This audience is part of 60 years of bilateral cooperation between Togo and South Korea. At the center of the discussions, the bilateral relations between the two countries.

“We discussed a lot about how to further develop the country by working together. Our discussions also focused on Korea’s areas of intervention, namely the private sector, the Korean rice belt project to combat the food crisis problem in Togo,” said the Minister of Cooperation and State Affairs. from South Korea.

Moon Kyu Bang also delivered a message from the South Korean president to the prime minister. “I came to transfer the presidential letter to the prime minister. Our president today celebrated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Togo and Korea and he would like this collaboration between the two countries to continue and prosper,” he said.

Rachel Doubidji

